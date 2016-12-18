Cavaliers' big three lead 119-108 win over Lakers

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James scored 26 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, and Kyrie Irving had 21 points and matched his career high with 12 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Kevin Love had 27 points and a season-high 17 rebounds as all three of the Cavs' stars returned with big games after coach Tyronn Lue rested them in Cleveland's previous game on Wednesday. Irving took a week off because he complained to Lue he had tired legs in last Saturday's win over Charlotte.

The Lakers snapped an eight-game losing skid Friday at Philadelphia, but they've been known to give the league's elite fits. They smashed the Golden State Warriors by 20 earlier this season, the second straight season they've beaten their in-state rivals.

The Lakers led by as many as eight late in the first quarter and maintained the lead into the second quarter until the Cavs started to rally. They remained within 108-105 late in the fourth quarter after two 3-pointers from Nick Young.

Young scored a season-high 32 points and Julius Randle had 16 points and seven assists for the Lakers. Luol Deng scored 15 points.

The Lakers were without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who sat out after appearing tired in the second half on Friday at Philadelphia. Russell recently returned from platelet-rich plasma therapy on a knee and the Lakers are being cautious with him.

Even without their star, the Lakers made 16 3-pointers and nearly pulled off the stunning upset on the road.

James' 3-pointer with 2:32 left extended the Cavs' lead to 113-105.

Lue warned Saturday that this might not be the last time Irving sits for an extended period this season. It certainly seemed to help him Saturday. Irving played 38 minutes and registered 12 assists for the second time this season.

"In practice (Friday), he looked really good, had a lot of pop, was moving around well," Lue said. "There will probably come another time where he's going to need a little rest also. Right now, he's feeling good and that's the biggest thing for me."

NOTES: Lakers G D'Angelo Russell was out of the lineup after playing Friday night at Philadelphia. Russell appeared in five straight games after returning from platelet-rich plasma therapy on his right knee, but coach Luke Walton noticed the guard was laboring late in Friday's contest. ... Los Angeles C Timofey Mozgov received his championship ring prior to the game. Mozgov signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Lakers after winning the championship with Cleveland. ... Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he hits a craps table each year with Walton during summer league. ... Walton remains close to Cleveland's Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. The three of them all played at Arizona. Walton said he texted both players on Saturday, but only Jefferson got back to him. "I guess that shows which one I'm closer to," he joked.