Preview: Magic at 76ers

Both teams will be looking to post their first victory of the season when the Orlando Magic visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Magic were within three points late at Chicago on Tuesday before dropping a 98-90 decision for their fourth straight loss as they work six newcomers into their rotation, including impressive shooting guard Evan Fournier. The 76ers gave unbeaten Houston a tussle before falling 104-93 on Monday and continue to see progress from rookie big man Nerlens Noel.

Noel, who sat out the entire 2013-14 season after knee surgery, recorded 10 points against Houston and had a double-double against Milwaukee in his second NBA game. Orlando will have to contain guard Tony Wroten, who has posted at least 20 points in three of the first four contests. Noel will be tested against Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who has recorded a double-double in every game, while Fournier is averaging 15.8 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE MAGIC (0-4): Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton has shown improvement the last two games, averaging 12.5 points, eight assists and only 1.5 turnovers while playing more than 30 minutes in each outing. Payton’s progress should help shooters such as Fournier and Tobias Harris, who scored 21 points Tuesday at Chicago. Vucevic must get more help inside with power forward Kyle O’Quinn (ankle) questionable and rookie forward Aaron Gordon, averaging 5.3 points, could be ready for a breakout game.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-4): Center Joel Embiid (foot), the third overall pick in last summer’s draft, is out until at least January and 2013-14 Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams missed the first four games after shoulder surgery. Carter-Williams could return to the lineup as soon as next week while Wroten is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and three steals. Forward Brandon Davies (10.8), in his second NBA season, is the only other player averaging in double figures in scoring and is shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia rookie G K.J. McDaniels has made six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range overall and scored a season-high 14 versus Houston.

2. The Magic have won eight of the last 10 meetings with the 76ers, including three of four last season.

3. Orlando G Ben Gordon is 13-of-26 from the field in the last three games after struggling in the season opener.

PREDICTION: 76ers 94, Magic 90