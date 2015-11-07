Preview: Magic at 76ers

The Orlando Magic were able to hand the Toronto Raptors their first loss with a solid defensive effort Friday night. The Magic now hope to keep the Philadelphia 76ers from picking up their first win when they visit the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday.

Tobias Harris led five players in double figures with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Orlando held the Raptors to 34.9 percent in a 92-87 triumph. It marked the fifth game of the season for the Magic that was decided by five points or less, but the first that they had won. The 76ers, who opened last season with 17 straight losses, fell to 0-5 on Friday with a 108-102 defeat in Cleveland. Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel scored 18 points apiece in Philadelphia’s third straight loss by single digits.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (2-4): Orlando survived Friday despite very little contribution from point guard Elfrid Payton, who was held scoreless in 15 minutes. The second-year standout, who came on strong in the second half last season, is 2-of-12 from the floor with just seven assists against five turnovers in his last two games. With Payton struggling against Toronto, head coach Scott Skiles gave C.J. Watson a chance to claim some minutes and he responded with season highs of 12 points and five rebounds.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-5): Philadelphia entered Friday night as one of two NBA teams shooting under 40 percent on the season, but they were on target in the loss to Cleveland. Led by Isaiah Canaan’s three 3-pointers, the Sixers hit 10-of-23 from long range, part of a 51.9 percent effort from the field. Okafor has scored at least 18 points in four of his first five NBA games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers PG T.J. McConnell is 9-for-14 from the field while averaging 9.3 assists over his last three games.

2. Magic SG Victor Oladipo has exactly 18 points in his last two games and exactly seven rebounds in each of his last three.

3. Orlando has won 21 of the last 26 meetings.

PREDICTION: 76ers 100, Magic 99