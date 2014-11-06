Harris’ buzzer-beater lifts Magic over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Orlando Magic finally broke into the victory column, and did so in dramatic fashion.

Guard/forward Tobias Harris hit the decisive jumper from the right wing at the buzzer, lifting the Magic over the winless Philadelphia 76ers 91-89 on Wednesday night.

“I dream about those moments -- making those big shots for my team,” said Harris, who led the Magic (1-4) with 18 points.

Center Nikola Vucevic, an ex-Sixer, added 17 points for Orlando, which broke a 12-game road losing streak dating back to Feb. 26, when the Magic also won in Philadelphia. Orlando is 2-28 on the road since Jan. 1.

Guard Ben Gordon scored 15 for the Magic. Forward Channing Frye contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Tony Wroten scored a season-high 27 for the Sixers, who are 0-5 for the first time since 2001-02. Forward Brandon Davies added a career-high 20.

Harris snapped an 87-87 tie when he dropped in a layup with 51.6 seconds left, but Sixers center Henry Sims tied it on a jumper with 4.6 seconds to play.

After an Orlando timeout, Harris came off Frye’s screen, took a pass from guard Evan Fournier and swished a 21-footer to win it.

“Great execution by our guys,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We drew it up for Tobias, and good shot.”

“Give him credit -- he made a heck of a shot,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We were there. We contested the shot. What it does more than anything for our young guys is highlight just how there is no margin for error throughout the whole game.”

While the Sixers limited the Magic to 8-for-24 shooting in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia went just 5-for-13 and committed 10 of its 20 turnovers in the final period.

That left the door open for the Magic, and for Harris.

“I think you can ask the group ... who would want to shoot that last shot (and) he would raise his hand,” Vaughn said. “He does the work, so he should be rewarded.”

“I pride myself on working as hard as I can every day,” said Harris, who went 8-for-18 from the floor. “I think moments like that really show the extra time and work that I put in.”

Wroten scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers and a three-point play, as the Sixers overcame an early six-point deficit to claim a 28-26 lead after a quarter.

The lead exchanged hands seven times during a hectic second quarter, a period highlighted by a spectacular three-point play from Sixers rookie K.J. McDaniels. The guard/forward soared from the right side of the basket to dunk Wroten’s no-look, alley-oop pass as he was fouled by forward Moe Harkless with 5:57 left in the half. McDaniels made the free throw as well.

Philadelphia also scored the quarter’s last five points, on Wroten’s 3-pointer and two free throws by guard/forward Hollis Thompson, to forge a 52-52 tie at halftime.

Davies scored nine of his points in early in the third quarter, as the Sixers surged into a 69-61 lead, but by the end of the quarter, the game was again tied, 75-75. Frye notched seven points in the period for Orlando.

Gordon notched six points early in the fourth quarter to stake Orlando to an 83-77 lead, and a jumper by reserve guard Luke Ridnour gave the Magic an 85-81 lead with 6:25 to play.

Wroten reeled off six straight points, including two free throws with 1:37 remaining, to give the Sixers an 87-85 lead, but Orlando rookie guard Elfrid Payton rebounded a miss by Vucevic and scored with 1:16 left to tie it.

NOTES: Orlando enjoyed a 51-38 rebounding advantage, and turned 14 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points. Philadelphia had six offensive boards, and 10 second-chance points. ... Sixers C Nerlens Noel sprained his left ankle in the third quarter and did not return. ... Philadelphia G Michael Carter-Williams, who has yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in May, will take part in his first full-scale practice Thursday. There is no timetable for his return, but coach Brett Brown said before Wednesday’s game that it’s possible he will use Carter-Williams in tandem with G Tony Wroten, who has replaced him in the starting lineup. “We just prepare ourselves for anything,” Wroten said. “We feel like us being point guards, we can play both positions. That will help us a lot.” ... Orlando F/C Kyle O‘Quinn missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. ... Magic G Victor Oladipo has yet to play this season because of a facial fracture.