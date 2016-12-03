Magic sail past rested 76ers 105-88

PHILADELPHIA -- The Orlando Magic were coming off a difficult loss. The Philadelphia 76ers were coming off three days of rest.

The Magic nonetheless beat the Sixers 105-88 on Friday night as Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 20 points to lead six players in double figures.

Orlando also nailed a season-high 13 3-pointers in 26 attempts and limited Philadelphia to 37.9 percent shooting from the field.

All of that went a long way toward easing the sting of Thursday's 95-94 loss in Memphis, which saw the Magic fritter away a 13-point lead in the last 6:12.

"We felt we should have won last night," Gordon said. "It didn't happen. That's how basketball goes. We wanted to come out here and continue the road trip and continue to be road warriors."

Gordon began the night averaging 9.3 points on 38.9 percent shooting from the field, including 27.3 percent from 3-point range, but went 9 of 14 from the floor, including 2 of 4 from behind the arc.

"I know I have a tremendous skill set and I need to trust that every game, every day," Gordon said. "If I do that, it's going to help my team."

Evan Fournier, Jeff Green and Serge Ibaka added 16 points apiece for the Magic, losers five times in their previous six games.

Former 76ers player Nik Vucevic contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Bismack Biyombo grabbed 13 rebounds for Orlando.

"It's tough to lose a game the way we did last night,"Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "There's no other way to look at it.

"I've seen it go a lot of different ways. You come in the next night and you're still feeling disjointed because of it. But we talk about togetherness all the time and nobody felt good about how that game was last night. So our guys banded together and we were able to get a win tonight."

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Philadelphia, which hadn't played since losing Monday night in Toronto. Wednesday's scheduled game against Sacramento was postponed because of moisture on the Wells Fargo Center court.

Jahlil Okafor, who called it "kind of a funky game," added 16 points and 13 boards for the Sixers. No one else cracked double figures.

"Sometimes you read so much into back-to-backs," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "You assume people are tired or depressed, because they lost at the buzzer. I give (the Magic) credit. They came in and played with great energy. I don't know how to explain that."

Embiid adopted a simplistic view.

"They just made a lot of shots and we didn't," he said. "That's the game, but we didn't play hard all 48 minutes and we need to do a better job next time."

Orlando, leading 50-42 at the half, outscored Philadelphia 42-21 in the first 15 minutes of the second half to take command at 92-63. The Magic nailed eight 3-pointers during that stretch, three of those by D.J. Augustin.

Philadelphia drew no closer than 15 the rest of the way.

Gordon scored 15 first-half points, 11 in the first quarter, as Orlando built the 50-42 lead at the break.

Embiid countered with 13 points for Philadelphia, but the Sixers shot just 35.4 percent from the floor in the half, missing 13 straight shots during one first-quarter stretch.

"I thought we missed so many layups, so many at-the-rim shots," Brown said. "We just couldn't get it going."

NOTES: The Magic shot 47.4 percent and had 24 assists on 37 field goals. They also went 18 of 26 at the foul line and Philadelphia was just 7 of 10. ... The Sixers sent C-F Nerlens Noel, who has yet to play this season after undergoing minor surgery on his left knee in late October, to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League so he could take part in practice. He was recalled later in the day. ... Orlando G Jodie Meeks made his first appearance of the season after missing the first 19 games with a broken right foot. He scored 10 points in nearly 17 minutes. ... Philadelphia G Jerryd Bayless missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist and F Robert Covington left the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained left knee. He did not return.