Trail Blazers lose big lead then rally ro defeat Magic

PORTLAND -- What’s the old saying about the last five minutes of an NBA game is all you really have to see?

In some ways, that was the case Saturday at Moda Center, where the Portland Trail Blazers surged to a 19-point lead in the first half, fell behind by four points in the third quarter and then outscored the Orlando Magic 18-7 over the final 3:56 to win 103-92.

“It was a great start for us,” Portland guard Damian Lillard said. “Then we relaxed. We thought it was going to be easy. We took what we did for granted, and they took advantage.”

Guard Wesley Matthews had a big role in pulling the Blazers through. The game was tied at 85-85 when he came up with four points and two steals in a 42-second span that lifted Portland into a 91-85 lead. Then he drilled a 3-pointer with 1:12 left, giving the Blazers a 96-89 cushion.

Matthews scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“He was big,” said Portland forward LaMarcus Aldridge. “He was being Wes, making shots, just being active.”

Aldridge led the Blazers with 25 points. He kept the Blazers afloat when the rest of the team was adrift in the middle quarters.

“He’s usually stabilizing influence,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said, “and he was that tonight.”

Aldridge made 10 of 22 shots from the field.

“I was trying to find my shot, of course, because guys were looking to me. I was trying to make something happen on the block.”

The Blazers improved to 29-8. They and Golden State have the most wins in the NBA. It’s the best 37-game record for Portland since 1998-99, when the team also was 29-8. The Blazers are 18-3 at home this season and 17-2 overall against Eastern Conference teams -- the franchise’s best 19-game mark against the East.

Orlando fell to 13-27, despite a career-high 34 points and game-high 16 rebounds from center Nikola Vucevic, who leads the NBA with 22 double-doubles.

“We did some good things,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We took an early punch from them, but responded and gave ourselves a chance.”

Guard Victor Oladipo added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Magic.

Lillard wound up with 16 points, making 8 of 10 free throws. Matthews and forward Nicolas Batum had season highs of eight and 10 rebounds, respectively, and backup center Meyers Leonard scored 11 points for Portland in 20 minutes.

“It was a win we needed to get,” Stotts said. “I liked the way we came out in the first half and set the tone defensively. Give Orlando credit for coming back. They played with a lot of energy, got into us defensively, created some turnovers.”

Portland coughed up the ball 20 times, and Orlando had a 23-14 edge in points off turnovers.

“We got sloppy with the ball, and they found some confidence,” Aldridge said.

Lillard had four turnovers and said, “I made a couple bad plays, lazy plays. Just not paying attention to detail. We were that was as a team for a little bit. I wouldn’t say in a funk, but just stagnant and bad passes and things like that. We did it to ourselves, but as we’ve done so many times already this season, when it came down to it, we got stops and made plays and won the game.”

Portland led 26-13 after one quarter, with Orlando going 0-for-7 from 3-point range and shooting 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) overall from the field.

The Magic won the second quarter 28-20, though, to crawl within 46-41 by halftime.

“It was a little disappointing to give up the lead,” Stotts said.

The teams traded baskets for much of the third quarter, which ended with Portland on top 72-70.

“They’re an NBA team. When they get going, they’re capable, just like everybody else,” Lillard said. “They competed. They made it a game.”

Vucevic sank 15 of 23 shots from the floor.

“I just wanted to come out aggressive,” he said.

Stotts said Vucevic had “a terrific game. He showed why he’s one of the up-and-coming big men in the league.”

Vucevic defended Vaughn in the face of the Magic’s record.

“It’s never the coach’s fault,” Vucevic said. “The effort has to come from us. He can’t control that. We obviously want to turn this thing around, not just for him, but for all of us.”

Portland center Chris Kaman, making his third consecutive start after coming off the bench in every other game this season, got into foul trouble and was able to stay on the court for only 20 minutes, registering 10 points and three rebounds.

The Blazers took their usual high volume of 3-point attempts, going 10-for-26. Orlando was 3 of 21.

The 3-pointer by Matthews down the stretch “kind of clinched the game,” Stotts said, as the Blazers won their third in a row.

“That’s what he does for us,” Lillard said. “He does it every night. He plays hard, he’s a soldier.”

NOTES: The Trail Blazers added G Allen Crabbe to their injury list on Saturday. He sat out with a sprained left knee. Portland coach Terry Stotts said he had no idea how long Crabbe will be out but that he won’t travel for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Lakers. ... Blazers C Robin Lopez (broken right hand) missed his 12th consecutive game and C Joel Freeland (strained right shoulder) sat out for the third game in a row. ... The Blazers came into the game with the fewest points per game allowed (96.6) in the NBA and ranked second in field-goal percentage allowed (42.9). Orlando coach Jacque Vaughn credited Portland’s offense for part of that. “A lot of it is other teams having to take the ball inbounds,” he said. ... Vaughn, a former point guard, on what he likes most about Portland’s Damian Lillard: “His disposition. Each night, there’s a competitive nature with a calmness. That is very impressive.” ... The Magic played without F Tobias Harris (sprained left ankle) and G Evan Fournier (sprained right knee). ... Orlando G Luke Ridnour starred for the Oregon Ducks and is high on the school’s chances to win its first football national championship Monday night against Ohio State. “I think we’re going to get it. This is our year,” he said. How big would that be for Eugene, Oregon and the school? “Huge,” he said. “We’ve been so close so many years. The place is going to be crazy.”