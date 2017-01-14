Magic halt four-game skid with 115-109 win

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There's something about the Portland Trail Blazers that lights a fire under Nikola Vucevic.

The 7-foot center was at it again Friday night at Moda Center, scoring a season-high 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's 115-119 victory.

Vucevic, who entered the game averaging 22.8 points and 12.8 rebounds in six career games against Portland, was 13 for 18 from the field in a sterling 32-minute stint.

"He has a lot of stuff to his game," first-year Orlando coach Frank Vogel said. "You can throw it to him in the low post, he crashes the glass, and he has the pick-and-pop game. He brings a lot to the table."

Elfrid Payton contributed 19 points and seven assists as the Magic (17-24) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard collected 34 points and eight rebounds and CJ McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers (18-24), who had won two in a row.

The Magic shot .494 from the field, including 10 for 18 (.556) from 3-point range. The Blazers shot .402, including 10 for 34 (.294) from beyond the arc.

"Not the way we wanted it to go tonight," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "We got down early. Our offense was frustrating most of the night. We had a lot of good looks and couldn't take advantage of them. (The Magic) made their shots and we didn't.

"In the end, 3-point shooting was the difference. It was a perimeter game, and they ended up making more shots than we did."

Orlando made its first nine shots from the field, Portland started 0 for 9 and the Magic's lead was 18-1 just 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

"That was one of our worst starts in a while," Lillard said.

The Blazers gradually reeled in the Magic, closing to within 54-49 at the half and going ahead 63-58 in the third quarter. Orlando fought back, carrying an 82-78 lead into the final period.

The Magic extended the margin to 90-85 with nine minutes remaining, and were still on top 99-93 with 5:33 to play. Lillard's driving layup cut it to 103-99 with 2:50 left.

Vucevic nailed a jumper from the top of the key to make it 105-101 with 1:44 left. Lillard sank a pair of foul shots to cut it to 105-103 with 1:35 to go, but Payton hit a 3-point shot, and it was 108-103 with 1:12 remaining.

When Vucevic made another jumper with 41 seconds left, Orlando's lead was up to 110-103. Lillard's 3 closed the gap to 112-107 with 21.1 seconds on the clock, and after an Orlando turnover, McCollum scored on a drive with 15.9 seconds to go, making it 112-109.

Evan Fournier hit 1 of 2 at the line for a 113-109 lead with 14.0 seconds remaining. D.J. Augustin wrapped it up with a pair of free throws with 3.4 ticks left.

"We built a great lead to the start the game, but let them back in with our mistakes," Vucevic said. "Then we responded well. We needed a game like this to show us what we can do."

Vogel liked his players' resilence on the road.

"I'm very happy with how we started the game, and even more proud of how we responded to their runs," he said. "You get up 18-1 against a team like that, that's not always a good thing. We knew they were going to come after us, and they did. But we were able to respond by getting stops and hitting big shots late in the game."

NOTES -- Vucevic recorded his 19th double-double of the season and his ninth career game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. ... It was Orlando's first win in Portland since January 2012. ... Portland F Moe Harkless (calf) missed the game. "It's been bugging me for the past few games," Harkless said. "I've been playing through it, but it's starting to get worse." When might he return to action? "We don't play again until Monday (at Washington)," he said. "Maybe then it will be better." ... Allen Crabbe started in his place, scoring seven points in 33 minutes. ... Orlando F Serge Ibaka (shoulder) returned to action after missing Wednesday's loss to the L.A. Clippers at Staples Center, collecting 13 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes. ... McCollum has scored 25 or more points in eight straight games, tied for the third-longest such streak in franchise history. ... Portland G Tim Quarterman has been assigned to the D-League's Windy City Bulls. He is expected to join the Blazers during their upcoming four-game road trip, which opens Monday at Washington.