Preview: Magic at Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats are showing signs in the early season that they can be a playoff team, led by a stingy defense and an improving offense. The Bobcats, second in the league in average points against, look to climb back to the .500 mark with a third consecutive victory when they host the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Charlotte had kept 13 straight opponents to fewer than 100 points before scoring a season-high total in the 115-111 victory over Golden State on Monday.

Kemba Walker is averaging 23 points over the last four games and Al Jefferson recorded double-doubles in four of the last five games for Charlotte. Orlando attempts to avoid a 0-6 road trip and its seventh straight loss overall with a capable offense that has sputtered of late. The Magic was hampered on both ends of the court the last four games without center Nikola Vucevic, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-15): Orlando has six players averaging in double figures scoring overall, but recorded 84 points per game in four regulation losses on the trip. The 7-0 Vucevic (14.7 points, 10.9 rebounds) could provide a big boost if he returns for the Magic, whose only other inside force is 6-9 Glen Davis (13.6 points). Arron Afflalo (21.9) leads the team in scoring while rookie Victor Oladipo, veteran Jameer Nelson and 6-9 shooter Andrew Nicholson, who posted 19 against Memphis Monday, have also contributed.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (10-11): Walker has scored at least 27 points in four of the last 10 games, including his 31-point effort in the victory over Golden State – 27 coming in the second half. Jefferson has averaged 15.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds in 12 games after shaking off an ankle injury and Gerald Henderson has become a solid option, averaging 18.8 points the last five. Guard Jeff Taylor (heel) and center Bismack Biyombo (ankle) both were reportedly at practice after missing the Golden State contest.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic is tied with Cleveland and Utah for the worst record on the road in the league at 1-10.

2. Charlotte’s 6-10 F Josh McRoberts is second on the team in assists behind Walker at 4.2 per contest.

3. Orlando is 24-12 all time against Charlotte after the Bobcats won three of four last season.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 100, Magic 94