Preview: Magic at Bobcats

Al Jefferson continues lead the way as the Charlotte Bobcats look to move closer to their first playoff berth since 2010 when they host the Orlando Magic on Friday. Jefferson recorded at least 25 points in 10 of his last 17 games for the Bobcats, who are two games behind Washington for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. “It starts with me,” Jefferson told the Charlotte Observer. “I’ve only been (to the playoffs) twice, but a lot of these guys have never been. I’ve got to show the way.”

Jefferson, named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March, was held to 20 points and eight rebounds in a 110-105 overtime loss at Orlando last Friday – the only defeat in the last four outings for Charlotte. The 6-10 center posted double-doubles in nine of the last 12 games though and shot 52.5 percent in that span. The Magic own the league’s worst road record (4-34), but one of the victories was at Charlotte on Dec. 11.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (21-54): Orlando is coming off one of its worst efforts of the season, allowing almost 58 percent shooting in a 119-98 home loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Magic in the last meeting with the Bobcats, collecting 24 points and 23 rebounds for his 35th of 36 double-doubles in 2013-14. Arron Afflalo tops the team in scoring (18.7) while rookie Victor Oladipo averages 14.1 points, reaching double figures in 11 straight games since missing two with a sore ankle.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (37-38): Point guard Kemba Walker was limited to 20 minutes and scored eight points during the 123-93 victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday, giving him a much-needed rest. Walker had averaged 41 minutes over the previous four outings and scored at least 20 in five consecutive games before Wednesday. Forward Josh McRoberts, who posted career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers against Orlando a week ago, missed the last game with a left ankle injury and his status is uncertain.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bobcats C Cody Zeller made his first career start in place of McRoberts on Wednesday, registering nine points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes.

2. Orlando F Tobias Harris put up 16.2 points and shot 56.1 percent over the last five contests after going 1-of-9 from the field at Utah on Mar. 22.

3. Charlotte is 24-5 when it scores at least 100 points, including 14-1 at home.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 104, Magic 94