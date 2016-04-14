Hornets 117, Magic 103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Al Jefferson scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally to beat the Orlando Magic 117-103 on Wednesday in their regular-season finale.

Five other players finished in double figures for the playoff-bound Hornets (48-34), who blew a 22-point lead in the second half but hung on and will be the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed.

Troy Daniels had 13 points, Spencer Hawes and Jeremy Lamb added 12 points apiece, Marvin Williams scored 11 and Jeremy Lin 10 for Charlotte, which led 65-43 with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter.

The Magic, going up against the Hornets’ reserves in the second half, began whittling away at Charlotte’s lead.

Orlando (35-47) pulled within 86-79 at the end of the third quarter, and were within two points twice early in the fourth, the last at 88-86 on Mario Hezonja’s dunk with 10:31 left.

However, the Hornets responded with an 11-2 run over the next three minutes, with Aaron Harrison’s 3-pointer with 7:25 left putting Charlotte up 99-88. The Magic would pull no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier scored 22 points apiece, Nikola Vucevic added 17 and Herzonja had 10 for Orlando.

The Hornets -- in the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-2014 season --raced out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter, and went up by as many as 22 points in the second behind Jefferson, Williams and Daniels.

Jefferson came off the bench for 15 points, and Williams and Daniels had 11 apiece in the first half for Charlotte, which led 38-22 at the end of the first quarter and 66-50 at the half.

The Hornets shot 61.5 percent from the field in the first quarter, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. They finished the half at 52.9 percent shooting, making 9 of 22 3-pointers.

Charlotte also went without a turnover in the first half, while forcing the Magic -- who shot 47.8 percent from the field and made 4 of 13 3-pointers -- into six turnovers, leading to 10 Hornets points.

NOTES: G Victor Oladipo sat out his third straight game with a concussion, but F Aaron Gordon was cleared through the NBA’s concussion protocol. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic also was to play against the Hornets after missing Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sore right leg. ... With the playoffs looming, Hornets coach Steve Clifford opted to sit G/F Nicolas Batum, who has been bothered by a sore right ankle. ... Charlotte C Cody Zeller was to return after missing Sunday’s game at Boston with a sternum contusion.