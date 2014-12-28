Magic overcome 42 points by Hornets’ Walker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker won the battle, but the Orlando Magic won the war.

The Magic withstood a career-high 42 points from Walker to beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-94 on Saturday night.

They did it with balance, as center Nikola Vucevic (22 points and 11 rebounds) led six Magic players in double figures. They were in control throughout, leading by 10 at halftime and then pushing the lead to as many as 15 in the fourth quarter.

“That’s the way our attack has to be, with everyone getting involved,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “The ball was moving and there were a low amount of turnovers for us tonight, so that’s a good formula.”

Vaughn could only marvel at the play of Walker, who single-handedly kept the Hornets in the game by scoring 35 of his 42 points in the second half.

Walker had 19 of Charlotte’s 26 points in the third quarter; his 35 second-half points were a franchise record by a player in one half.

“We tried everything against him but a sixth defender,” Vaughn said. “He was good tonight. He’s tough, making shots, splitting pick-and-rolls, getting to the rim. But our guys stayed composed and stayed within the game plan.”

“Kemba was hitting a lot of tough shots,” Magic forward Tobias Harris said. “But the key was we kept answering at the other end. They made their runs at times, but I think we responded in the best way that we could have.”

The victory was the Magic’s second in Charlotte this season, after they rallied from a 23-point second-half deficit to win 105-100 on Nov. 21. It allowed the Magic (12-21) to remain in fourth place in the Southeast Division and keep the Hornets (10-21) in the division cellar.

It came one night after the Magic couldn’t hold onto a fourth-quarter lead in a home loss to Cleveland.

But Saturday night, the Magic remained in control down the stretch, never letting Charlotte closer than five points in the final minute.

“I thought you saw some composure tonight, whether it was inbounding the basketball and not turning it over, not showing panic, getting into our sets and just being competitive,” Vaughn said. “That’s a good sign. It was great to see after what happened last night. We had a meeting this morning, talked some things through, watched some video, and for the guys to respond the way they did tonight, that’s pretty impressive.”

Orlando shot 45.8 percent from the field and committed only six turnovers.

In addition to Vucevic’s 22 points, the Magic got 21 from Harris, 13 from guard Victor Oladipo, 12 from guard Evan Fournier and 11 each from guards Elfrid Payton and Ben Gordon.

“We played well,” Vucevic said. “We have won games in the past because we played together, played as a team. We shared the ball and everybody was able to score. That’s what we did tonight. We played as a team on both ends of the floor. We helped each other defensively and shared the ball offensively. That’s what helped us win.”

Walker’s previous career high was 35 against Houston two seasons ago. On Saturday, he was 15 of 31 from the field, seven of nine from the free-throw line, and hit five 3-pointers. He also had seven assists against two turnovers in 42 minutes.

“It’s just disappointing that we lost,” Walker said. “I had a career night and I had a great game, but it wasn’t enough. We made too many mistakes on the defensive end, and that’s what cost us.”

Hornets coach Steve Clifford had sharp criticism for the rest of the team.

“Approach is everything and, whether you have two nights off or you get home at 3 in the morning from the night before, you have to have the right approach. And obviously we did not,” Clifford said. “For three quarters, it was mistake after mistake. We had two or three guys who just had nothing in terms of concentration or intensity with intent to play a good NBA game. It cost us the whole game. I just told them that. Usually after a game I do not say much, but that stuff is not OK.”

NOTES: Hornets G Lance Stephenson missed his sixth straight game with a pelvic strain. G Jannero Pargo missed his second game with lower back soreness. ... Magic F Aaron Gordon missed his 22nd game with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. There is no timetable for his return. ... Both teams were playing the second night of back-to-backs. The Magic lost to Cleveland 98-89 on Friday while the Hornets lost at Oklahoma City 98-75. ... The Magic are 5-3 on the second nights of back-to-backs. ... The Magic assigned G Devyn Marble to Erie of the NBA Development League on Friday. ... Hornets coach Steve Clifford spent five seasons in Orlando as an assistant. ... The Hornets will host Milwaukee on Monday. ... The Magic will play at Miami on Monday.