Hornets put away Magic early in 109-88 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets are clicking on all cylinders as they head out on a rugged five-game road trip.

The Hornets rolled to their third straight win on Friday night as they cruised to a 109-88 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center.

This was a dominant performance in which the Hornets led by as many as 29 points and were able to rest all their starters the entire fourth quarter.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said the game was exactly what he had hoped for with his team heading to Cleveland for the start of the trip on Saturday night. The Hornets will face Indiana, Washington, Boston and Atlanta.

"It's a good way to finish up this little home thing here where we had four out of five before we go on this road trip," Clifford said. "It's good momentum, obviously. I think any time you go on an extended trip like this, it's good to win the last home game. You want to build as much of a cushion as you can.

"These last two games I feel like we played better. I thought we had good readiness, good energy, and we've started to shoot the ball well again, which obviously is critical for our team."

The Hornets (14-9) opened the week with a win at Dallas on Monday, then beat Detroit 87-77 here on Wednesday night. They are now back to five games above .500 for the first time since they opened the season 6-1.

Nicolas Batum led the way with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, missing out on what could have been his fourth double-double in a row. He has averaged 14.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in his last four games.

"If he gets his normal minutes tonight, you could be looking at a triple-double," Clifford said.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist matched Batum with 16 points. Kemba Walker scored 15, and Jeremy Lamb and Ramon Sessions scored 12 each.

The Hornets wound up shooting 48.2 percent from the field and were 9 of 22 from 3-point range. They were 13 of 20 from the field (65 percent) in the third quarter when they outscored the Magic 39-24, which allowed them to push a 52-46 halftime lead to 91-70 after three quarters.

Batum triggered the third-quarter explosion.

"We talked about it during halftime, getting more energy in the third quarter," Batum said. "We did a good job in the second quarter and didn't finish the job in the first half, so we tried to find more energy in the third.

"We tried to close this game because we have a big game tomorrow in Cleveland, and we did a good job with that."

Walker said, "I thought we came out and played with great intensity. Defensively, we were great. We were everywhere. We were really active, getting deflections, being in the right spots and communicating. Playing well defensively helped us play well offensively."

The Magic (10-14) were playing their third game in four nights and their sixth game in the last 10 nights.

Coach Frank Vogel eventually raised the white flag and cleared his bench with 8:28 remaining and the Hornets leading 97-72.

"I wasn't happy with our performance the whole night, to be honest with you," Vogel said. "We have to be better on both ends. We have a very slim margin of error. We have to get guys to play more the right way, more often."

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 14 points, and Serge Ibaka was the only other player in double figures with 12. The Magic were a whopping minus-30 in the plus-minus when Fournier was on the floor, showing how dominant the Hornets' starters were.

"It's hard to explain," Fournier said. "We were just a bad five on the court in the third quarter. No energy, and everybody was struggling for some reason. I don't know why, but we've got to fix it definitely."

NOTES: This was the first of four meetings between the Magic and Hornets this season. The Hornets have won four straight in the past two seasons. ... The Magic have lost their last two games by a combined 51 points. They were coming off a 117-87 home loss to Boston on Wednesday. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic played despite suffering a corneal abrasion against Boston, but he was just 3 of 10 from the field for seven points. ... The Hornets are 10-0 this season when holding opponents below 100 points. ... Referee Kevin Cutler called a technical foul on Magic G Evan Fournier for complaining after Cutler let a blatant foul go on a Fournier drive. ... The Magic have been better on the road (6-7) than at home (4-7). ... The Magic will return home to face Denver on Saturday. ... The Hornets began a stretch of six games in the next nine days. They'll play at Cleveland on Saturday.