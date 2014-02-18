Preview: Magic at Bucks

The Orlando Magic look to carry over their solid play from before the All Star break with six of the next seven on the road, starting with a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Magic won three of their last four games, including home victories over conference leaders Indiana (East) and Oklahoma City (West), but own the league’s worst road record (3-23). Injury-ravaged Milwaukee has lost four in a row and 19 of its last 21 to stand last in the NBA with nine wins.

Orlando coach Jacque Vaughn has been getting more from his youngsters of late, led by rookie of the year candidate Victor Oladipo. Maurice Harkless, Kyle O’Quinn and E’Twaun Moore have also prospered with more opportunities for the Magic, who are 2-0 against the Bucks in 2013-14. Milwaukee is looking for positives out of its last 30 games and Brandon Knight has been a bright spot after getting off to a slow start this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (16-38): Thursday’s trade deadline is looming for Orlando’s veterans as the team attempts to build around last June’s second-overall pick Oladipo, who is second on the team in scoring (13.9). Arron Afflalo leads the Magic’s offense at 19.4 points while Tobias Harris (13.7) and Nikola Vucevic (13.3 points, 10.8 rebounds) could also be cornerstones for the future. Teams could make offers for power forward Glen Davis (12.6 points) and point guard Jameer Nelson (13 points, 6.6 assists) this week.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (9-43): Milwaukee was without two of its four leading scorers – O.J. Mayo (illness) and John Henson (ankle) – along with Caron Butler (ankle), Larry Sanders (oribital bone) and Ekpe Odoh (knee) among others in their last game. Knight averages 16.7 points and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Bucks and has scored at least 22 in seven of his last 10 outings. Forward Khris Middleton averaged 16.6 points in the last five before the break and 6-10 forward Ersan Ilyasova, who averages 10.2 points, is another offensive threat.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nelson is one point shy of 8,000 in his career and needs 21 to pass Shaquille O’Neal for fourth in franchise history.

2. Milwaukee G Nate Wolters is ranked third in the league in assist-turnover ratio at 3.81.

3. Vucevic has recorded 22 double-doubles in the 36 games he has played this season.

PREDICTION: Magic 98, Bucks 92