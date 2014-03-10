Preview: Magic at Bucks

Two teams with one eye on their draft lottery standing will face off Monday night when the Orlando Magic visit the Milwaukee Bucks. The Magic and Bucks occupy two of the bottom three spots in the Eastern Conference standings, and are essentially playing out the string as they focus on their young players. Orlando fought gamely but ultimately fell short in Saturday’s 121-112 loss in San Antonio while the Bucks are coming off a 114-107 defeat against Washington.

Both teams are struggling this season, but have great young talent to move forward with entering the 2014-15 campaign. The Magic have one of the best young big men in Nikola Vucevic, an electrifying guard in Victor Oladipo and a sharpshooting forward in Tobias Harris. The Bucks’ young core isn’t as strong as that of Orlando, but the emergence of forward Khris Middleton and the development of athletic marvel Giannis Antetokounmpo give fans reason for optimism.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-45): San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently told reporters he favored players “taking ownership” of their performances, and admitted he occasionally lets the players do the instructing during timeouts. It was a message that didn’t surprise Orlando head coach Jacque Vaughn, who told the Orlando Sentinel he subscribes to the same philosophy. “At the end of the day, (Popovich) is the best manager I’ve ever been around, and that’s what you have to do at this level,” he said. “There are different ways of doing it.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (12-50): While Vaughn looks to get the most out of his players, Milwaukee counterpart Larry Drew sounds like a man just trying to get his to try harder. A visibly upset Drew lashed his team following a subpar first half that saw it fall behind the Wizards by as many as 27 points before staging a late an ultimately fruitless rally. “I thought in the first half we played like a team that wanted to feel sorry for ourselves given what our situation is having to travel with Washington sitting here and waiting on us,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

1. The home team has won each of the last seven encounters, with the Magic earning four of those victories.

2. Vucevic averaged 16 points and 8.7 rebounds in the three previous meetings with Milwaukee this season.

3. Orlando’s 4-29 road record is the worst in the NBA, while Milwaukee owns the worst home mark at 7-26.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Bucks 97