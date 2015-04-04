Preview: Magic at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks look to move closer to their third playoff berth in nine seasons when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Bucks responded to a six-game losing streak by winning four of their last six, including a 110-101 triumph at Boston on Friday, and face a challenge against talented 7-0 center Nikola Vucevic after he recorded a career-best 37 points.

Vucevic’s performance Friday, which included 17 rebounds, helped the Magic snap a 12-game road losing streak with a 97-84 victory over Minnesota. Milwaukee has knocked off Orlando five straight times at home, including a 97-91 victory on March 11 when Khris Middleton poured in 30 points. The Bucks, who are 28-11 against teams under .500 this season, lead Brooklyn by 2 ½ games for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee snapped an 11-game road losing streak at Boston and plays four of the final six at home where it is 22-15.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (23-53): Vucevic made 18-of-25 from the field Friday to lead three players with double-doubles, including Tobias Harris (25 points, 12 rebounds) and rookie Elfrid Payton (10 points, 10 assists). Victor Oladipo, who joins Vucevic and Harris averaging more than 17 points per game, must rebound from an off shooting night – going 4-of-19 versus Minnesota. Rookie forward Aaron Gordon matched his season high with 30 minutes Friday while scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (38-38): Milwaukee placed seven players in double figures Friday, led by O.J. Mayo’s 24 points, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Ersan Ilyasova added 17 and has scored at least 10 in 19 of the last 21 games, including a 34-point performance against Indiana on March 26. Michael Carter-Williams continues to adjust to his new team, producing 21 points in the win over Chicago on Wednesday, and Middleton averaged 17.7 in March while scoring 27 combined in his two April outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 14 points and shooting 63.5 percent from the floor in his last six outings.

2. Orlando G Luke Ridnour, formerly with the Bucks, is likely to be inactive for the second straight game to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

3. Milwaukee C Zaza Pachulia has recorded 14 double-doubles, his most since he had 21 during the 2005-2006 season.

PREDICTION: Bucks 102, Magic 94