Preview: Magic at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a major disappointment after making the playoffs in 2014-15, but most of their troubles have occurred on the road. The Bucks, who snapped a five-game losing streak last time out, look to improve on a respectable 22-15 mark at home when they host the suddenly-hot Orlando Magic on Friday in a battle of teams eliminated from the playoff chase.

Leading scorer Khris Middleton posted 26 points and seven boards in the 105-94 triumph against Phoenix on Wednesday after Milwaukee was held under 100 in six of the previous seven contests. Leading scorer Nikola Vucevic returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a groin injury to record 24 points as the Magic beat Indiana 114-94 for their third straight victory Thursday. Orlando, which is just 12-26 on the road, averaged 121.3 points over the last three outings overall and has split a pair with the Bucks this season. “There’s always an ebb and flow to the season and sometimes we look really good for a few games and then we don’t,” Magic coach Scott Skiles told reporters. “The point you want to get to is that you’re the same (team) every day.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (32-43): Vucevic came off the bench in his first game back Thursday, draining 12-of-15 from the field and grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes, while Dewayne Dedmon remained in the starting unit at center. Evan Fournier, who scored 25 against Indiana, told reporters that defense was the difference as the Magic forced 19 turnovers and held the Pacers to 41.9 percent from the floor. Point guard Elfrid Payton has been on top of his game the last five outings, averaging 14 points, 8.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (31-44): Middleton rebounded from a three-game stretch in which he averaged just 10.7 points – 7.5 below his average – last time out and Jabari Parker is scoring 18.3 per contest over the last three outings. Coach Jason Kidd recently announced 6-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 16.5 points and shooting 50.4 percent from the field, will initiate the offense next season. “We’re going to go forward with (Antetokounmpo) handling the ball,” Kidd told reporters. “You can call him point guard, point forward, point center.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee G Greivis Vasquez returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing four months with an ankle injury, posting three rebounds and three assists.

2. Orlando PF Andrew Nicholson is averaging 17 points on 26-of-43 from the field over the past four contests.

3. Bucks G Jerryd Bayless is averaging 14.5 points against Orlando in two games this season, but is questionable with a hyperextended right knee.

PREDICTION: Bucks 102, Magic 98