Middleton ties career high as Bucks defeat Magic

MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks sent high-scoring point guard Brandon Knight to Phoenix last month, the thought was the move would free up others in Milwaukee’s offense.

And while it’s taken some time for that offense to jell behind new point guard Michael Carter-Williams, shooting guard Khris Middleton is certainly reaping the benefits.

Middleton tied his career high Wednesday night, knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts and scoring 30 points for the second time in three games, as the Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter for a 97-91 victory over the Orlando Magic in front of 12,593 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Since the trade, Middleton has been averaging 17.4 points. He’s taken off this month, averaging 20.3 on 47 percent shooting and is hitting 52 percent of his 3-pointers while grabbing 5.5 rebounds in five games.

“He’s playing at a high level for us at both ends,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We can go to him on offense in the post or on the perimeter and he knocks down shots.”

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Bucks

On Wednesday, Middleton was in a groove early. He hit seven of his first 10 shots and had 16 points in the first half. The Bucks shot 53.5 percent as a team and made four of eight from beyond the arc, but were still down three at the break to Orlando, which went 21 of 42 from the field and hit six 3-pointers, including two each from forward Tobias Harris and center Channing Frye.

Orlando stretched its lead to 10 with 5:21 left in the third, but Milwaukee answered with a 12-2 run and tied the game with 50 seconds to play in the quarter when forward Chris Johnson connected from 19 feet to make it a 72-72 game.

“When you play at home, you have to take advantage of the crowd and the energy,” said center Zaza Pachulia, who earned his ninth double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Middleton took over again in the fourth, scoring 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, both of which gave the Bucks a lead.

His first came early in the quarter, when point guard Tyler Ennis found him open to make it a 75-74 game. That kicked off a back-and-forth stretch that saw Milwaukee go up by as many as five, but the lead changed hands three times over a three-minute stretch that ended when Middleton struck again, this time from the corner to make it a 91-89 game with 3:12 to play.

Orlando would tie it one more time on a driving layup by Harris with 2:18 left, but it would be the last bucket of the night for the Magic and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk with 19.9 seconds left iced it for Milwaukee.

“It’s tough,” said Orlando coach James Borrego. “We put ourselves in a good position. We played a good, hard-fought game tonight. I thought we executed well down the stretch and got a few good looks but we didn’t come up with the stops that we needed. They’d miss a shot, tip out and then get an extra possession when we could have tied the game or taken the lead if we would have gotten the stop. We’re getting better down the stretch but we needed that stop tonight.”

Orlando, which dropped its ninth consecutive road game, shot just 30.2 percent from the field in the second half and was 40 percent from the field for the game but got double-digit scoring efforts from five players.

Center Nikola Vucevic led the way with 19 to go along with 14 rebounds. Harris finished with 17 while guards Victory Oladipo and Elfrid Payton finished with 14 each and Frye had 13 off the bench.

The Bucks shot 49.4 percent and made eight of 18 3-pointers. Antetokounmpo finished with 11, as did Carter-Williams while forward Ersan Ilyasova added 12.

Milwaukee has won two of three since losing four straight.

NOTES: Milwaukee SG O.J. Mayo was available Wednesday night and saw his first action since Feb. 28. Mayo had missed six of the Bucks’ last seven games with a sore hamstring. ... Mayo’s return helped make up for the absence of G Jerryd Bayless, who sat out against Orlando because of a right ankle injury. ... Orlando G Victor Oladipo came into the game averaging 25.2 points on 51.6 percent shooting from the field with 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals in his last five contests. During that stretch, he has hit 55.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.