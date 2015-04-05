Magic’s comeback sinks Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- The last few weeks have not been much fun for the Orlando Magic, who has stumbled from playoff contention with a 6-15 record since the All-Star break.

But after an impressive road victory Friday night at Minnesota, the Magic showed glimpses of better days to come Saturday night, rallying late in the fourth quarter for a 97-90 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“We’ve talked about it,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “This thing is turning around. Sometimes, you get into the fourth quarter and its about making a shot or getting a stop. Tonight, we did both. To win on the road in this environment, it takes both of those.”

Shooting guard Victor Oladipo led Orlando’s late charge, scoring six points in the final 90 seconds and finishing with eight points in the fourth quarter. It was an especially impressive effort considering Oladipo had been struggling with his shot.

He was 4 of 19 from the floor on Friday night at Minnesota and started 3 of 16 on Saturday. But Oladipo tied the score at 88 on a mid-range jumper with 2:36 left before he put the Magic up three with a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:28 to go and added a 13-footer with 45 seconds left to make it 96-90.

”Credit his teammates for that,“ Borrego said. ”He was struggling and his shots weren’t falling, but he continued to defend.

“His teammates stayed with him, the encouragement was there for him on the bench. That’s who we are. We pick each other up. We don’t bury ourselves; we lift each other up and Vic came through. The guys trusted him, they made the right play and Vic delivered.”

Oladipo finsihed with 15 points and forward Tobias Harris, a former Milwaukee first-round draft pick, led Orlando with 23 points, including five 3-pointers to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Center Nikola Vucevic hit 10 of 17 shots from the field to finish with 20 and had seven boards with five assists for the Magic, which shot 46.5 percent from the field and made 8 of 21 3-pointers.

“You’ve got to congratulate Vic,” Harris said. “He hit some big shots for us down the stretch. I think the biggest thing was defensively we got rebounds, we got stops in the fourth quarter and that’s what helped us to win.”

Forward Ersan Ilyasova led the Bucks with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, including two 3-pointers, and eight rebounds. Point guard Michael Carter-Williams just missed a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 boards, and shooting guard Khris Middleton added 15 for Milwaukee, which shot 43 percent from the field.

“If you look at our pace, it just died after that first quarter,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We got some wide-open looks. Bayless had some wide-open looks, a lot of guys had open looks there we just missed. That is going to happen, but we got to get stops on the other end and we couldn’t get it done.”

Milwaukee was looking to get one step closer to locking up a playoff berth. The Bucks needed to beat the Magic, but they also needed Boston, Charlotte and Miami to lose Saturday night to clinch. While the Heat lost at Detroit, the Hornets and Celtics both won.

The Bucks also failed to gain ground on Brooklyn, which was rocked by 32 points at Atlanta but remains in seventh place in the East, 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

“Now we just have to win one that we are not supposed to,” Carter-Williams said. “We are still in pretty good shape, but we have got to get it together and really be solid come the playoffs.”

NOTES: The Magic snapped a five-game losing streak against the Bucks in Milwaukee. ... For the first time in several weeks, Bucks coach Jason Kidd had his full roster healthy and available, including G-F Jared Dudley, who played his third straight game after missing seven of nine because of back spasms. ... Orlando PG Luke Ridnour is not with the Magic on their current road trip. He and his wife are expecting the birth of their fourth child. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic has averaged 18.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 11.7 rebounds in his last 11 games against the Bucks. He has seven double-doubles during that stretch.