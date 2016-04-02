Anteotkounmpo’s triple-double ignites Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- The legend ‘point-Giannis’ reached another level Friday night, when Giannis Anteotkounmpo set a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record with his fifth triple-double of the season, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Milwaukee’s 113-110 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Bradley Center.

Jason Kidd was not overly impressed.

“That’s old news now,” the Bucks coach joked. “But four turnovers ... ”

Antetokounmpo’s performance aside, Kidd could afford to be in a joking mood after watching the Bucks play some of their best defense of the season while hitting some clutch shots down the stretch to cap a comeback.

“Everybody looks at making offensive plays, but if you’re going to win games, you gave to get stops,” Kidd said. “And we got stops.”

Jabari Parker’s hook shot with 10.1 seconds left put the Bucks ahead for good and capped a team-leading 26-point effort on 10-of-14 shooting from the field that included seven rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes.

“He was off the charts for us, not just his offense but his defense, too,” Kidd said. “Some of his finishes tonight, we’ll see on the highlight films.”

Parker’s game-winner was a team effort.

Orlando’s Victor Oladipo missed a 3-pointer and after grabbing the rebound, Aaron Gordon found Elfrid Payton underneath for an easy layup that put the Magic back in front.

Antetokounmpo was stopped on a drive and Greg Monroe got tied up with Evan Fornier leading to a jump ball with 17.6 left. Milwaukee won the tip, the ball ended up in Parker’s hands and the shot sailed in.

“I was just trying to make the right play,” Parker said. “I figured that everybody was in the paint and I had the outside advantage.”

Oladipo looked like he might have hit a go-ahead shot with 4.7 seconds left, but it was wiped out by an offensive foul on Fournier, giving the ball back to Milwaukee, and Ennis sank two free throws to ice it.

“We made a couple of bad decisions,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles said. “When you have a lead like that, if you shut them out the rest of the game, they can’t win. We weren’t able to do either. We weren’t able to get stops and we weren’t able to make enough plays to win the game.”

Ennis finished with 15 points off the bench. Miles Plumlee added 12 in a reserve role. Monroe and Khris Middleton rounded out the starting lineup with 18 apiece.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points off the bench, Oladipo scored 18 and Fournier and Gordon each added 14 for Orlando, which shot 53.5 percent from the field and made 8 of 24 on 3-pointers -- five of them in the fourth quarter.

”Defensively, we weren’t solid,“ Gordon said. ”We made a couple too many gambling plays, or we got our hands caught in the foul area across the arms. They hoped it away with free throws and with free throws, you make the shot, no time comes off the clock.

“That’s very devastating.”

A 10-2 run gave Milwaukee a 24-14 lead with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

Monroe went 7 of 7 from the field during the quarter for 14 points. The Magic got hot in the second quarter, shooing 57.7 percent to get back into the game and take a late lead before Middleton sank a 3-pointer in the waning moments of the half to send the Bucks into intermission up 58-57.

Fournier and Gordon scored six each in the third quarter as the Magic overcame a 10-point deficit to take a one-point lead into the fourth. But Orlando turned the ball over nine times and sent Milwaukee to the line 12 times in the final 12 minutes.

”It’s kind of the same story happening again,“ Vucevic said. ”We have to find a way to close out these close games. We have to make smarter plays and better plays at the end.

“We were right there. It was really just one or two plays here and there that we need to be smarter with and we would have won this game.”

The loss snapped Orlando’s three-game winning streak and Milwaukee won its second straight coming off a five-game losing streak.

NOTES: Bucks coach Jason Kidd moved rookie G Rashad Vaughn into the starting lineup Friday for the first time in his career. He scored four points with an assist and three rebounds in 22 minutes. .... Vaughn got the start due to the absence of G Jerryd Bayless, who hyperextended his right knee earlier in the week. ... Despite scoring 24 points Thursday against Indiana, Magic coach Scott Skiles elected to bring C Nikola Vucevic off the bench against the Bucks. Vucevic had missed 13 games with a groin strain before returning to face the Pacers.