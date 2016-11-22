Bucks stop three-game slide with 93-89 win

MILWAUKEE -- It might have been the weather outside, or the sparse crowd in the Bradley Center seats or even a hangover of sorts after taking the Golden State Warriors to the wire just two days earlier.

Whatever the reason, the Milwaukee Bucks looked absolutely listless at the start of their Monday night tilt with the Orlando Magic; so listless, in fact, that head coach Jason Kidd yanked his young stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, five minutes into the game and with the Bucks down, 14-2.

Kidd claimed there was no message to be sent -- other than that the Bucks desperately needed a spark -- but the quick hook certainly served as an effective wakeup call as Parker went on to score a team-leading 22 points and Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season in the Bucks' 93-89 victory over Orlando.

Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He also added five steals and three blocked shots in 39 minutes of work.

Parker went 8-for-17 from the floor and knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers, with four of them coming in the third quarter.

"We just try to feed off each other," Parker said. "That's somebody I want to have for the rest of my career. Just because I understand that it takes two, it takes three, it takes four, five, six, whatever. It takes everybody to get the job done and he's the person that we rely on."

Serge Ibaka scored 21 to lead Orlando, which also got 18 from Evan Fournier, 13 from Bismack Biyombo and 11 from Jeff Green. The Magic shot 41.6 percent and went 7-for-25 from beyond the arc, but were plagued by a season-high 25 turnovers, which Milwaukee turned in to 25 points.

"(Turnovers) really hurt us a lot," said Elfird Payton, who had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists. "We felt we're pretty solid in the half court but those turnovers really hurt us. They were able to get in transition and that's what they excel in; they did a good job with that."

Orlando got off to a red-hot start, shooting 69 percent to race out to a 22-8 lead.

While Antetokounmpo and Parker looked on from the bench, Beasley stabilized the Bucks and scored 10 of his 14 points in the opening quarter. Nine Orlando turnovers fueled the Bucks' transition offense, which converted those into 12 points and Milwaukee was able to take a 42-41 lead on Greg Monroe's running dunk with 2:16 left.

"I was just trying to bring some energy," Beasley said. "I feel like that's my job description; not only to score points, but also to uplift the guys on both ends of the floor."

The Magic tied the game at 55 early in the third. Parker and Snell hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to make it a 67-62 game with 4:43 left in the quarter, but Orlando closed the quarter on a 12-0 run and went into the fourth up 74-69.

Antetokounmpo's dunk with 9:50 left tied the score at 76. He found Mirza Teletovic open on the Bucks' next two possessions to swing the lead back in the Bucks' favor, making it 81-76 with 8:42 remaining and Milwaukee's defense managed to close the Magic out down the stretch.

"We had to take care of the basketball and force them to play in the half-court," Orlando coach Frank Vogel said. "When we did that, we were successful, but we did not take care of the ball well enough in the second half."

NOTES: Bucks coach Jason Kidd said he has seen some positive things from his team despite bringing a three-game losing streak into the game. "The last three games we've done some good things," Kidd said. "It's a matter of doing them for 48 minutes. You take our last game, our energy and effort was half of 48 minutes. Learning how to be consistent is something we've got to try and do starting tonight." ... Orlando SG Jodie Meeks remains sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right foot. Meeks, originally drafted by the Bucks in 2009, has yet to play this season. ... Milwaukee and Orlando split their season series a year ago with each time winning twice on its own home court. The Bucks had won eight of their last nine meetings with the Magic at the Bradley Center.