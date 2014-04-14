Preview: Magic at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had their season-high seven-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday but are still competing for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls will try to keep pace with the Toronto Raptors in that race when they host the Orlando Magic on Monday. Chicago and Toronto are tied for that third spot but the Raptors, who won the Atlantic Division crown, own the tiebreaker should the teams finish with the same record.

The Magic should not pose much of a challenge to the Bulls as they enter with the worst road record in the league at 4-36 and a nine-game losing streak away from home. Orlando did put a scare into Chicago the last time the teams met, racking up 125 points against the NBA’s best scoring defense only to fall by three points in triple overtime. One of the Magic’s few road victories came at the Bulls, 83-82 on Dec. 16, when Arron Afflalo scored 23 points and since-departed Glen Davis collected 14 points and 11 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE MAGIC (23-57): Orlando is one of the youngest teams in the league and will only get younger with another chance to pick at the top of the draft in June. The Magic pushed Rookie of the Year candidate Victor Oladipo, who scored a season-high 35 points in the last meeting with the Bulls, back into the starting lineup on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana product responded with 14 points in a 97-88 setback. Oladipo was getting a chance to run the point with veteran Jameer Nelson (groin) out of the lineup but managed only one assist against six turnovers in the contest. Nelson is day-to-day for the final two games of the regular season.

ABOUT THE BULLS (47-33): Chicago’s defense is what wins games but the Bulls had some breakdowns defending the outside shooting of the New York Knicks in Sunday’s 100-89 loss. That marked the first time Chicago allowed 100 or more points in a loss since dropping a 104-96 decision to San Antonio on Mar. 11. Joakim Noah continues to be a bright spot and came within one assist of his fifth triple-double of the season with 13 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. Noah is averaging 13.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The road team has taken three straight and eight of the last 10 in the series.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

3. Chicago G Kirk Hinrich has scored in double figures in all six games this month.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Magic 82