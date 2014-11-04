Preview: Magic at Bulls

The injury-hampered Chicago Bulls have managed two wins in their first three outings and look to take care of business when the winless Orlando Magic visit Tuesday. All-Star guard Derrick Rose and forward Taj Gibson practiced Monday and expect to return for the Bulls after both missed the 106-105 victory at Minnesota on Saturday with ankle injuries. Orlando is without injured guard Victor Oladipo a few more weeks, but center Nikola Vucevic is off to a strong start with three double-doubles.

Chicago, which was last in the league in scoring and field-goal percentage a season ago, is showing signs of improvement while averaging 106 points and 47.8 percent shooting early on. Jimmy Butler returned from a thumb injury to score a team-high 24 in his season debut Saturday for the Bulls. Magic rookie point guard Elfrid Payton hopes to build off his best game as a pro when he recorded 16 points and nine assists in the 108-95 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE MAGIC (0-3): Offseason acquisition Evan Fournier has shown he could be an offensive force after making 14-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-8 behind the 3-point arc, in the last two games. Tobias Harris has matched Fournier at 16.7 points per contest over the first three, but is shooting only 37.8 from the field. With power forward Kyle O’Quinn still questionable with an ankle injury, the Magic will need more from free-agent signee Channing Frye and 2014 fourth-overall pick Aaron Gordon up front.

ABOUT THE BULLS (2-1): Rose contributed 33 points and nine assists in the first two games as he tries to adjust after missing most of the last two seasons with knee injuries. “He’s going to make it all the way back,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “It’s going to take a little time. But you see flashes.” Chicago center Joakim Noah had offseason surgery on his left knee and is coming along slowly while averaging 6.3 points 10 rebounds, three assists and 2.7 blocks in the first three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago PF Pau Gasol went 14-of-23 combined from the field in the team’s two victories and 6-of-18 in the loss.

2. Orlando has been outscored a combined 96-64 in the third quarter through the first three contests.

3. The Bulls won two of three meetings last season and triumphed in seven of the last eight overall.

PREDICTION: Bulls 104, Magic 88