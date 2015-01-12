Preview: Magic at Bulls

Two of the most versatile and talented post players in the league will meet after career-high scoring nights when the Chicago Bulls host the struggling Orlando Magic on Monday. Chicago’s Pau Gasol registered 46 points in the 95-87 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday as the Bulls avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Nikola Vucevic, who leads the league with 22 double-doubles, recorded 34 points as Orlando dropped its sixth straight contest 103-92 at Portland on Saturday.

The Bulls needed Gasol to step up Saturday without guards Mike Dunleavy (ankle) and Derrick Rose (sore left knee), who are both questionable for Monday. Orlando could also be shorthanded after two of its top four scorers – Tobias Harris (ankle) and Evan Fournier (knee) – missed the Portland game. The Magic, who are playing for the fourth time in six days, averaged only 90 points the last six games while dropping to 28th in the league through Saturday (93.6).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE MAGIC (13-27): Without Harris and Fournier, Vucevic (18.4, 11.1 rebounds) and Victor Oladipo (15 points, 3.9 assists) are the only double-figure scorers for Orlando. Oladipo is averaging 18.3 points over his last seven contests and the 7-0 Vucevic has recorded double-doubles in four consecutive games. Rookie guard Devyn Marble received his first career start against Portland and scored six points while Channing Frye, who shoots almost 40 percent from 3-point range, was 1-of-8 from behind the arc.

ABOUT THE BULLS (26-12): Chicago is 14-4 over its last 18 games, but Saturday’s victory helped wash away two straight double-digit defeats against Utah and Washington. The Bulls’ leading scorer Jimmy Butler (21.0) will look to snap out of a mini-shooting slump after making 4-of-21 from the field the last two contests while totaling 19 points. With Rose (16.9 points) and Dunleavy (9.6 points, 41.7 percent from 3-point range) out, guard Kirk Hinrich scored 16 against Milwaukee – his second-highest output this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago C Joakim Noah, who missed the first game against the Magic this season, is 2-of-10 from the field in the last three contests.

2. Orlando rookie G Elfrid Payton is averaging 6.5 assists over a 12-game span and turned the ball over just four times combined in the last four contests.

3. The Bulls are 17-6 against Eastern Conference opponents, including a 98-90 victory over the Magic on Nov. 4.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Magic 88