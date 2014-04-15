Bulls 108, Magic 95: Joakim Noah collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Chicago cruised past visiting Orlando and kept pace in the race for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mike Dunleavy scored 22 points and Jimmer Fredette chipped in 17 off the bench for the Bulls, who remain tied with the Toronto Raptors for third place with one game left. Carlos Boozer added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Tony Snell also scored 13 points for Chicago.

Kyle O’Quinn scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Magic, who finished out their road schedule with an NBA-worst 4-37 mark. Andrew Nicholson scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench and Arron Afflalo scored 13 for Orlando.

Butler and Gibson scored four points apiece during a 10-0 run early in the second that left the Bulls on top 38-26, and they increased the advantage to 13 points at the half. The Magic took off on a 13-3 burst through the middle of the third to pull within 64-61 but Chicago scored nine of the final 11 points in the period to take an 81-70 lead into the fourth.

Noah’s jumper with 7:31 left capped a 12-4 burst and pushed the Bulls’ advantage to 94-77. Back-to-back baskets by Fredette gave Chicago an 18-point lead with 2:43 left and Orlando never mounted much of a challenge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulls need a win and a Toronto loss on Wednesday because the Raptors hold the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the Atlantic Division. … Chicago G D.J. Augustin (personal reasons) missed the game and is day-to-day. … Fredette played 31 minutes after paying a total of 25 in 22 previous games since joining the Bulls.