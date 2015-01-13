Vucevic, Oladipo carry Magic to win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- It might’ve taken half a season, but the Orlando Magic feel like they’ve uncovered their identity in the past two games.

It’s one that’s based on fast pace, up-tempo and utilizes transition play to open things up down low. It hadn’t paid off in a win, however, until the Magic stunned the Chicago Bulls 121-114 on Monday night at United Center.

Center Nikola Vucevic and guard Victor Oladipo each scored 33 points to lead the way and Vucevic added 11 rebounds for his NBA-leading 23rd double-double (seventh in a row). Orlando (14-27) easily outscored its season average of 93.6 points a game, led after every quarter, dished out 28 assists and shot a seaso-high 59.3 percent.

“We play fast,” said Oladipo, who hit 11 of 17 and sank three of four from the 3-point line while being guarded by Bulls lockdown guard Jimmy Butler. “That’s why we had a lot of assists. We’ve got to play like that all the time. It’s got to be a consistent thing, no matter what happens, win or lose. That’s our identity now. That’s how we play, so that’s how we have to do it.”

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Bulls

Magic guard Elfrid Payton (10 points) was the only other Orlando player to score in double figures, but four reserves combined for 35 points. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Magic, who came into the game 5-15 against teams with winning records.

”Obviously when you’re able to score and put up points, it helps, but I think it was really about the way we played,“ said Vucevic, who scored 12 points in the first quarter and 14 in the third. ”We played with great pace. The guards really pushed the ball and that really opened up the game for us.

The Bulls (26-13), in first place in the Central Division, lost for the seventh time to a team with a record currently under .500, five of those games in Chicago. That did not sit well with coach Tom Thibodeau.

The fact that the league’s 28th-ranked scoring team lit up the scoreboard and didn’t even have two regulars playing. Starting forward Tobias Harris and reserve guard Evan Fournier sat out with injuries.

“We have to decide what we are going to be,” Thibodeau said. “If we are going to come in and outscore people, we are not going anywhere. I know that doesn’t work. We are going to have to bring a lot more intensity. The only way to bring intensity is to work a lot harder. It is really that simple.”

Forward Pau Gasol scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead five Bulls in double figures, recording his 21st double-double of the season and sixth in the past seven games. Guard Derrick Rose added 18 points, guard Jimmy Butler scored 17, guard Aaron Brooks finished with 12 and rookie forward Nikola Mirotic chipped in 11 for Chicago, which fell behind early and fought the rest of the game trying to make up the difference.

“We’re making it hard,” Rose said. “We’re making it very hard on ourselves. We (haven‘t) found the answer yet. We’ve just got to go back in the gym and come up with a recipe to come out here and beat these teams we’re supposed to beat.”

Orlando nearly lost comfortable leads in the second, third and fourth quarters but battled back each time. The closest the Bulls got in the second half was 73-70 with 6:52 left in the third on a layup by Rose, and the Magic responded with an 18-4 run highlighted by 13 combined points from Oladipo (seven) and Vucevic (six), who slammed an impressive dunk over Gasol for the Magic’s final scoring in the frame.

The Magic hit seven of their first 10 shots to build a 29-21 lead after the first quarter on 60.9 percent shooting. They continued the torrid pace in the second, even with the Bulls cutting the margin to 54-51 with 2:07 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by guard Tony Snell, capping a 14-2 run. Orlando responded with a 10-4 stretch to lead 63-55 at the half.

”We’re not focusing,“ Rose said. ”The concentration isn’t there, lack of energy. The great thing about it is there’s a lot of room for improvement. With this team, we’re not worried about offense. It’s all about defense right now.

NOTES: Bulls F Mike Dunleavy, a starter, missed his sixth game because of a right ankle sprain. ... Chicago rookie F Doug McDermott (right knee) missed his 22nd game. ... Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau is looking to shorten his bench and use no more than nine players once Dunleavy returns. ... Orlando played its second straight game without starting F Tobias Harris (sprained left ankle) and reserve G Evan Fournier (sprained right knee). Each was questionable coming into the game. Harris is averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Fournier averages 13.6 points and 2.2 assists off the bench. “We need everybody to defensively be in tune and have a sound approach offensively,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. ... Magic F Aaron Gordon missed his 30th game with a fractured toe in his left foot. Gordon, who had surgery Nov. 21, has no return timetable set.