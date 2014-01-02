Preview: Magic at Cavaliers

Standout guard Kyrie Irving is day-to-day with a left knee contusion as his Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to host the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Irving had told reporters he “felt something pop” in his knee Tuesday against Indiana, but an MRI taken Wednesday reportedly showed no major damage and he may be available as the Cavaliers try to snap a six-game losing streak. The Magic could be without 7-0 Nikola Vucevic, who sprained his left ankle in the loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Vucevic missed four games with an ankle injury in early December and the Magic dropped all of them while getting badly beaten on the boards. The Cavaliers breathed a collective sigh of relief after the news on Irving, who is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 assists and scored 31 in the 109-100 win at Orlando on Dec. 13. Cleveland lost in overtime twice and by three at Boston in its last four outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (10-21): After encouraging victories over Detroit and Atlanta, the Magic struggled to their second-lowest scoring total of the season (81) against Golden State. “We know we’re better than that,” Magic forward Tobias Harris told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s tough going out there and not playing to our potential.” Leading scorer Arron Afflalo had his six-game streak of 20-point outings snapped Tuesday, but averages 21.7 points while Vucevic is second (13.4) and paces the team in rebounds (11.1).

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (10-21): If Irving can’t go, the Cavaliers will need second-leading scorer Dion Waiters (14.8) to perform like he did when posting 16 points in the fourth quarter against Orlando last month. Forward Tristan Thompson has stepped up in the last 15 games, averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, with five double-doubles. With Andrew Bynum suspended by the team, rookies Tyler Zeller and Anthony Bennett have combined for 22 points in the last two games and should get more playing time.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando rookie G Victor Oladipo averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 assists in the victories over Detroit and Atlanta.

2. The Cavaliers have outscored their opponents off the bench in 25 of 31 games, averaging a little fewer than 40 points.

3. Magic G Jameer Nelson has drained 34-of-84 from 3-point range (40.5 percent) over the last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Magic 96, Cavaliers 90