Preview: Magic at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to extend their longest winning streak since 2010 to six games when they host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers rolled at Philadelphia 114-85 on Tuesday, scoring at least 109 for the third time during their run, but third-leading scorer Dion Waiters suffered a hyperextended left knee on a dunk and will be examined Wednesday. The Magic lost at Milwaukee 104-100 on Tuesday and are a league-worst 3-24 on the road.

All Star Game MVP Kyrie Irving scored 14 points in the victory over Philadelphia and was one of seven Cavaliers scoring in double figures. The last time Orlando visited Cleveland on Jan. 2, it blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation and lost 87-81 in overtime. The Magic had wins over both conference leaders before the break at home and lost to the team with the worst record Tuesday despite shooting 50 percent from the field.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (16-39): After a pair of off nights, leading scorer Arron Afflalo (19.4) regained his shooting touch by recording 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting against Milwaukee. Center Nikola Vucevic is averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 boards in nine games since returning from a concussion and was one rebound short Tuesday of his seventh double-double in that span. Reserve guard E’Twaun Moore took advantage of extra playing time to score a season-high 17 points against Milwaukee, one shy of his career best.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (21-33): Center Anderson Varejao sat out his third straight game with a sore back Tuesday and Tyler Zeller responded by scoring a season-high 18 points and grabbing a career-best 15 rebounds. Zeller’s emergence and the improvement of 2013 first-overall pick Anthony Bennett, who has scored in double figures four of the last seven games, gives the Cavaliers more weapons. Irving averages 21.3 points overall while Waiters and Luol Deng each score more than 14 per games for a suddenly potent offense.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland is scoring 105.3 points per game over the last seven — more than eight above its season average.

2. Orlando G Jameer Nelson needs 12 points to pass Shaquille O’Neal (8,019) for fourth on the franchise’ all-time scoring list.

3. The Cavaliers have won the last five meetings by an average of 11.2 points, including both this season.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 101, Magic 94