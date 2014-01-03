Cavaliers 87, Magic 81 (OT): Anderson Varejao recorded 18 points and a career-high 25 rebounds as host Cleveland rallied from nine points down in the final minute of regulation to tie and snapped a six-game losing streak in the extra period.

Dion Waiters had 17 points, including the tying basket in regulation, and Varejao scored six in overtime as the Cavaliers triumphed without injured leading scorer Kyrie Irving. Tristan Thompson chipped in with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Jarrett Jack and C.J. Miles each added 14 points for Cleveland.

Glen Davis led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando, which had a key five-second call in the final minute of regulation. Jameer Nelson also contributed 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and dished out nine assists as the Magic lost for the second time to the Cavaliers this season.

Orlando led by nine points under a minute to go in regulation before Waiters scored six, capped by a driving layup with less than one second left to tie it at 79-79. Varejao hit consecutive mid-range jumpers for a four-point lead with 1:34 left in OT, and his two free throws sealed it with 23.9 seconds left.

The Cavaliers made 9-of-17 from the field in the second quarter and took a 41-39 lead at intermission on Thompson’s dunk at the buzzer. Davis and Nelson each scored eight in the third quarter and Orlando recorded the last nine points to take a 62-57 lead into the final 12 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Orlando C Nikola Vucevic, the team’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder, missed the game due to a sprained left ankle he sustained Tuesday against Golden State. … Irving is considered day-to-day with a left knee contusion suffered against Indiana on Tuesday and Jack took his place in the starting lineup. … Cleveland improved to 4-2 in overtime games this season.