Preview: Magic at Celtics

The Boston Celtics have rebounded from four straight losses to open the season with three impressive victories as they prepare to host the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Celtics beat Utah, conquered Orlando for the ninth straight time and capped the run when Jeff Green’s basket at the buzzer shocked the reigning NBA champion Miami Heat 111-110 on Saturday. The Magic is starting to go in the opposite direction with two consecutive defeats after winning three in a row at home.

Boston has allowed fewer than 90 points three times and was seventh in the league in average points against (95.1) entering Sunday’s games. Avery Bradley has come through with 31 points combined over the last two contests for Boston after averaging just over 10 the first five. Orlando, 0-3 on the road, had a season-high 20 turnovers against visiting Boston in the 91-89 loss on Friday and coughed it up 19 times at Atlanta on Saturday.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (3-4): Arron Afflalo is off to an outstanding start, averaging 21.5 points in the last six games, and is shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc overall. Afflalo’s backcourt partner, Jameer Nelson, is averaging 12.4 points, but is shooting only 37.6 percent from the field – well under his career mark of 44.7. Rookie Victor Oladipo also needs to rebound after making only 5-of-20 shots the last two games for 14 points combined after averaging 13.2 over his first five NBA games.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (3-4): Green has recorded at least 22 points three times this season, including 24 against the Heat while draining 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Brandon Bass dropped in a team-high 16 points against his former team in Orlando last week and is shooting 50 percent from the field (18-of-36) during the three-game win streak. Courtney Lee also had one of his two double-figure outputs against his former team in Orlando (13) and is shooting 59.5 percent over the last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics, without injured point guard Rajon Rondo until at least December, stood 28th in the league in assists per game (17.4) entering Sunday.

2. Orlando F Tobias Harris has yet to play due to an ankle injury after averaging 17.3 points in 27 games last season following his acquisition from Milwaukee.

3. The game is a matchup of the two youngest coaches in the NBA -- Boston’s Brad Stevens, 37, and Orlando’s Jacque Vaughn, 38.

PREDICTION: Celtics 98, Magic 92