Preview: Magic at Celtics

The Orlando Magic look to win back-to-back games for the first time since late December when they visit the struggling Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. The Magic recorded a 113-102 victory over Milwaukee on Friday and will try to end a 10-game losing streak on the road, where they are an NBA-worst 3-21. The Celtics could get second-leading scorer Avery Bradley back from an ankle injury as they attempt to snap out of a funk which saw them drop near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Boston is only 3-19 since Dec. 16 and has not won in the six games All Star guard Rajon Rondo has played since his return from knee surgery. Orlando broke a 10-game slide against the Celtics with a 93-91 triumph Jan. 19. Magic center Nikola Vucevic averaged 14 points in his first two games back from a concussion, but guard Jameer Nelson left Friday s game with a sore knee and is questionable.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (13-35): Leading scorer Arron Afflalo (20 per game) had a response for being left off the All Star roster with 21 points on Friday. There s certain feelings you get at points in your life, whether it s a motivating factor or something that you look forward to that didn t happen,  Afflalo told the Orlando Sentinel. But, for me, it s given me a new level of passion, a new level of hunger.  Vucevic averages a double-double (13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds) and rookie Victor Oladipo scored 15.6 per game in January.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (15-33): Boston has averaged 86 points in four straight losses and Bradley, who scored 24 in a home win over Orlando early in the season, would give the offense a huge boost. Rondo was rested in the 95-94 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday and is averaging 6.7 points while shooting 27.9 percent from the field since his return. Jeff Green leads the Celtics in scoring (16 per game) and Jared Sullinger averages 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds after posting 24 and 17, respectively, in Wednesday s game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Former Magic F Brandon Bass is 26-of-43 from the field and 14-of-16 from the free-throw line while averaging 11 points over the last six games.

2. Orlando F Tobias Harris scored 15.2 points per contest in January and recorded 18 off the bench in Friday s victory.

3. Celtics F Chris Johnson, averaging 9.7 points in the last six contests, was signed to a second 10-day contract earlier this week.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Celtics 94