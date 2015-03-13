Preview: Magic at Celtics

Coming off perhaps its best win of the season, Boston caps a quick two-game homestand Friday against Orlando. Despite the absence of guard Isaiah Thomas - who has scored at least 20 points in eight of 10 games with the Celtics - they were able to get past Memphis 95-92 on Wednesday, holding their own against the solid front line of the Grizzlies and making big plays down the stretch. Boston has won four of five, 11 of 17 and sits 1 1/2 games behind Miami for the final playoff spot in the East.

That one loss in the last five games for the Celtics came Sunday at Orlando, which received 22 points from Victor Oladipo and double-doubles from Dewayne Dedmon and Elfrid Payton to pick up a 103-98 win. The Magic have since dropped the first two games of a three-game road trip, including Wednesday’s 97-91 defeat at Milwaukee. Orlando has taken two of the first three meetings with Boston and is aiming to win the season series for the first time since 2009-10.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (21-45): While Boston is doing loads of damage lately at home, winning seven of its last eight at TD Garden, Orlando has dropped nine in a row on the road, a season high. The Magic had a 10-point lead in the third quarter against Milwaukee but faded down the stretch despite making 10-of-18 3-pointers and each of their 13 foul shots. The league’s 26th-ranked team in terms of rebound margin (-2.4) was dominated 51-33 on the boards against the Bucks.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (27-36): Thomas, who has a bruised lower back and right elbow, could miss up to a week more as he recovers, but his departure Wednesday coincided with a successful return for Avery Bradley. The veteran point guard was just 1-of-8 from long range but 7-of-9 inside the arc - including a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to cap the scoring. Bradley missed the loss in Orlando earlier this week due to an elbow issue but had 20 points while making a season high-tying four 3-pointers in the previous meeting Dec. 23.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics F Brandon Bass is averaging 15.5 points - more than five above his season average - on 59.2 percent shooting over a four-game surge.

2. Magic SG Evan Fournier has missed seven straight games with a hip injury and remains day-to-day.

3. Orlando ranks 29th in the NBA in blocked shots (3.8 per game), while Boston is 30th (3.7).

PREDICTION: Celtics 104, Magic 96