Preview: Magic at Celtics

The Boston Celtics look to establish their longest winning streak of the season when they host Orlando on Friday in the front end of a home-and-home set. With Wednesday’s 111-103 victory over Denver, the Celtics have won four in a row for the second time this season, and they’ve scored at least 110 points in each of the wins.

Avery Bradley continued his resurgence with a season high-tying 27 points against Denver as Boston also won its fourth straight at home. The Celtics’ success at home against Orlando is even more impressive, as they’ve won the last nine meetings at TD Garden since Feb. 7, 2010, when the Dwight Howard-led Magic left town with a victory. Orlando’s current edition owns the longest losing streak in the Eastern Conference at seven games, most recently falling 107-100 at Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo scored 18 points in the loss and had 19 in a 110-91 win over the Celtics at home in November.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (20-24): Orlando has scored more than 100 points in regulation just once in its last 13 games (2-11) and it continues to fade late in contests. The Bucks rallied from 18 points down late in the first half to claim Tuesday’s affair, which came after the Magic produced 37 points in the second half and overtime combined in a loss at Memphis. They did hit 13-of-24 3-pointers against Milwaukee and have averaged 11.3 over the last three contests.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (26-21): While Boston’s offensive production has been impressive of late, it was more proud of its defensive effort after producing 15 steals against the Nuggets. “We have a lot of room to improve, but when we turn it up and we’re in the right position, we can be a good defensive team,” coach Brad Stevens told reporters after his team forced at least 20 turnovers for the fourth straight time. “If we don’t guard, we won’t win. That’s a part of us playing well.” Bradley had four of the thefts versus Denver and is averaging 19.3 points over his last six games.

1. Orlando had a 54-34 advantage on the boards in the first meeting.

2. Celtics C Kelly Olynyk is 21-of-34 from 3-point distance over the last 10 games.

3. Magic C Nikola Vucevic has recorded six straight double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Celtics 108, Magic 99