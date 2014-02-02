Celtics 96, Magic 89: Jared Sullinger recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds as Boston held off visiting Orlando to snap a four-game losing streak.

Rajon Rondo also contributed his best performance in seven games since returning from knee surgery with 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics. Brandon Bass collected 19 points and nine boards while Avery Bradley scored 17 for Boston after missing the last five games with an ankle injury.

Arron Afflalo led a balanced attack with 18 points and Glen Davis had 15 as Orlando lost for the third time in four games this season against the Celtics. Nikola Vucevic registered 14 points and 11 rebounds while Tobias Harris scored 13 and Victor Oladipo added 12 for the Magic.

Orlando trimmed a nine-point deficit to one midway through the fourth quarter and trailed 86-84 after a rebound basket by Davis with 2:30 left. Rondo followed with a 17-footer, Jeff Green drained a shot just inside the 3-point line and Bass hit a jumper to push the advantage to eight and Celtics had the cushion they needed.

Rondo was 6-of-7 from the field for 13 points and Sullinger scored 12 on 6-of-8 shooting as Boston led by as much as a dozen before settling for a 54-45 edge at halftime. The Magic pulled within three after Oladipo s 3-pointer in the third quarter before the Celtics responded with the next six and took a 71-64 lead into the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Orlando G Jameer Nelson, averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 6.6 assists, did not make the trip due to a sore left knee. ¦ Green, Boston s leading scorer, was held to eight points on 2-of-13 shooting. ¦ The Celtics won for the first time in seven games with Rondo in the lineup this season. He was rested in two contests since he returned.