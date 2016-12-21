MIAMI -- Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier scored 26 points apiece as the Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat 136-130 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Fournier's 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining in the second overtime gave the Magic the lead for good at 126-123. Serge Ibaka's jumper with 53 seconds left increased Orlando's lead to 128-123.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points and Ibaka scored 20 points and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Magic (13-17). Vucevic also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Magic rallied twice from late deficits to force the two overtime sessions.

Jeff Green's two free throws with 13.6 seconds left tied it at 119. Miami missed 4 of 5 free throws in the first overtime, including two from Goran Dragic in the final 17 seconds.

Justise Winslow's short jumper with 1:24 remaining in overtime gave the Heat a 117-113 lead.

Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson scored 32 points apiece for Miami, which is 4-11 at home. Whiteside shot 14 of 22 from the field and finished with 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Ibaka's bank shot off an offensive rebound with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation tied it at 109. Dragic's game-winning attempt from 3-point range bounced off the side of the backboard.

The Magic rallied from a five-point deficit with a 6-1 run in the final 48 seconds of regulation.

Fournier's layup with layup with 38.9 seconds left cut Miami's lead to 108-105. After Johnson's missed jumper, Green's layup with 14.1 seconds left put the Magic within one.

Miami had an opportunity to increase the lead to three but Josh Richardson split his two free throws with 10 seconds left.

The Heat and Magic exchanged leads 20 times in the first half before Miami outscored Orlando 15-2 during a 4:16 stretch in the second period. James Johnson's 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining ended the run and increased the Heat's lead to 58-46.

Johnson' layup with 10 seconds left in the quarter gave Miami a 64-57 lead at halftime.

NOTES: Miami F Justise Winslow made his first start since sustaining a sprained left wrist that sidelined him 16 games. Winslow appeared in three games as a reserve after being activated Dec. 14. ... G Rodney McGruder sat out Tuesday's game because of a left ankle sprain he aggravated in Miami's loss to Boston Sunday night. McGruder first injured the ankle against Atlanta Dec. 7, but played in the Heat's next six games. ... Recently recalled G C.J. Wilcox and C Stephen Zimmerman were the Magic's inactive players against Miami. Wilcox and Zimmerman rejoined the Magic after being recalled from the club's NBA Developmental League affiliate Erie Bay Hawks on Monday. ... The Magic opened a two-game road trip Tuesday that briefly interrupts a home tilted schedule the final two weeks of December.