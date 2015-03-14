Turner leads surging Celtics past Magic

BOSTON -- Fans entering TD Garden for Celtics games are given a poster, with a different player featured each game. Friday night, the featured player was Evan Turner, which may have been an omen.

The veteran guard staged a one-man show in the closing minutes, and the rebuilding Boston Celtics continued an improbable run at a playoff berth with a come-from-behind 95-88 victory over the Orlando Magic.

“I’ve been in a slump, I’ve been trying to do other things, sometimes the things I do on the court are underrated to a certain extent,” Turner said after scoring 16 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, 11 in the final 3:46.

“A lot of people in the league are one-trick ponies and I try to distribute or do the best I can on the defensive board.”

In this game, he did just about everything. After going 5 of 18 from the floor in the previous two games, Turner was 12 of 20. He also had five rebounds and four assists as the Celtics made it five wins in the last six, eight in the last 11, to move to within a game of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff berth.

“I think this is one of the best wins we’ve had, and the reason is we didn’t have it,” said coach Brad Stevens, whose team lost to Orlando in Florida last Sunday. “We didn’t have it and we had to figure it out and we had to find a way and that’s not easy.”

In addition to scoring 11 of Boston’s last 16 points and tying Orlando 16-16 in the quarter, Turner also had five rebounds, four assists, a key defensive play and subsequent pass which helped put the game away.

With fellow guard Isaiah Thomas missing his second straight game with elbow and back bruises, Turner got help from guard Phil Pressey, who came out of virtual mothballs with season highs in assists (10) and points (10) while also grabbing four rebounds and stealing the ball twice in 27:05.

“Phil was unbelievable and he’s been there ready game in and game out but hasn’t really gotten the opportunity,” said forward Kelly Olynyk, who scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points and five rebounds. “But (he) hasn’t bowed his head at all or been upset. He’s just been the ultimate team guy.”

The Celtics trailed by as many as 11 in the second half and were down 83-79 when Turner caught fire.

Rookie guard Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 20 points. But Payton, a 55.2 percent free-throw shooter coming in, was 4 of 15 from the line and was the victim of Boston fouling him on purpose late in the third quarter. He also turned the ball over five times.

Center Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 11 rebounds and forward Tobias Harris added 16 points for the Magic, who went 0-3 on their road trip.

”It’s frustrating,“ said Vucevic. ”I think we played well for the most part. We competed out there. They made some big plays at the end of the game.

“Turner came up big for them and we couldn’t really score at the end, so that kind of affected us.”

The teams combined for 37 turnovers and shot 25 of 48 from the foul line. The Celtics were 10 of 26 from 3-point range and the Magic was just 14 of 28 from the foul line, with Payton missing 11 of those.

“It’s tough,” said Vucevic, who was 2 of 2 from the line. “We missed a lot of free throws. Those are easy ones that we need to make. For us to be a good team and win in this league, you’ve got to make free throws.”

NOTES: Boston G Isaiah Thomas, who missed his second straight game with back and elbow bruises, ran on a treadmill Friday and the hope is he can play Monday night after missing Saturday night’s game in Indiana. ... G/F Evan Fournier missed his eighth straight game with a hip injury while G Willie Green was scratched with back spasms. ... C Nikola Vucevic didn’t play against the Celtics last week because of an ankle injury but has had 48 points and 30 rebounds in the three games back. ... Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of Larry Bird’s Celtics-record 60-point game against the Atlanta Hawks. Teammate Kevin McHale had set the team record with 56 points just nine days earlier. ... The Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. ... The crowd was delayed arriving because of long security lines after a TD Garden stabbing Wednesday night.