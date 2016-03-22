Celtics easily handle Magic

BOSTON -- With his team playing its fifth game in seven nights and still missing a key player with Jae Crowder still out, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens had every reason to worry about Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

As it turned out, there wasn’t much to worry about.

After all, it was the Magic and Orlando is struggling badly, especially on the road.

“It’s been a tough stretch emotionally, losing some guys and losing some games,” Stevens said after the Celtics defeated the Magic 107-96 for their second win in 24 hours.

The Celtics got backup forward Jonas Jerebko back after he missed two games with a foot injury. But Crowder, so important to this team at both ends of the floor, remains out with a high ankle sprain, missing his fifth straight game.

But Isaiah Thomas, Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and Evan Turner combined for 88 points and Boston never trailed after taking a 37-35 lead in and up and down first half.

“This one was going to be hard, anyway, because, to be quite candid, other than the game here (the Magic) have outplayed us all year,” said Stevens, whose team finished 2-2 against the Magic. “This was going to be a dog fight.”

But after ending a four-game losing streak with a win at Philadelphia on Sunday, the Celtics handed the Magic their 11th consecutive regular-season loss at TD Garden, their 12th in a row counting playoffs.

“Really important for us,” Bradley, who had 22 points said of the two straight wins. “We want to on into the west coast trip (later this week) on a good note and I feel like we’re playing great team basketball right now.”

The Celtics, who host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night (they are 0-3 against the Raptors), kept pace in the scramble for spots No. 3 through 6 in the Eastern Conference -- Boston (41-30) moving into a virtual tie with the Miami Heat for fourth place with the win.

Thomas, recording his 10th straight 20-point game, scored 28 points and added seven assists and five rebounds. Olynyk scored 22 points in 21-plus minutes off the bench. Bradley also grabbed nine rebounds, and Turner posted 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

“It gives us a little bit of confidence, especially going into a game like the Raptors -- and then obviously on the west coast trip,” said Thomas, who scored 54 points in the two wins.

Amir Johnson had 11 points and 11 rebounds and blocked three shots in his sixth double-double of the season. Olynyk had his best scoring game since Dec. 11 -- and he did it having discarded the brace that was steadying his previously injured right shoulder. “Just went out there and played confidently,” he said.

The Magic (29-41) lost for the eighth time in 10 games and dropped to 4-17 on the road in the 2016 portion of their schedule. They have lost 13 games this season by five points or less and this was another winnable one.

“Yeah, it’s tough, it’s real tough,” said Victor Oladipo, who continued his hot scoring with 25 points to lead the Magic. “We got to be able to help ourselves out there, we can’t have many mental mistakes. We don’t have any room for error. We have to be crisp with everything that we do.”

Three others -- Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Andrew Nicholson all scored 13 in the loss.

Thomas, Olynyk and Bradley combined for 44 of Boston’s 56 points as the Celtics jumped to an early lead, blew it and took it back to lead by seven at the break.

NOTES: Orlando’s 105-100 loss at Toronto on Sunday night was the Magic’s 13th defeat of the season by five points or fewer. “It actually drives me crazy when I think about it, but it’s too late now, we can’t change anything,” F Evan Fournier said. ... Orlando G Victor Oladipo is averaging 27.5 points per game in the past five games, including a career-high 45-point game. “He’s been a pain for me since I was in college, he was Indiana and I was at Butler,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. However, Oladipo averaged just 11 points on 7-of-19 shooting in his previous two games against the Celtics after scoring 19 the first time the teams met, but came back strong on Monday. ... Celtics F Jonas Jerebko returned after missing two games with a sore left foot. He logged 19:17, didn’t score but had five rebounds and blocked a shot. ... The Magic have been outrebounded in eight of the nine games without injured F/C Nikola Vucevic.