Preview: Magic at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are back to playing strong defense and streaking in the right direction with a four-game winning streak following a six-game slide. The Clippers will try to make it five straight wins when they host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Los Angeles started to turn things around without star point guard Chris Paul but is happy to have its floor leader back over the last two games. Paul, who sat out seven of eight games with a hamstring injury, is 10-of-16 from the floor in the last two games and exploded for 19 points, 18 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes in a 98-86 triumph over the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Magic got two full days off in Los Angeles but won’t be enjoying it much after falling 111-95 to the Los Angeles Lakers to suffer a third straight loss on Sunday. "They haven’t always played to their reputation and I haven’t coached to my reputation," Orlando coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "Defense is definitely an area where we haven’t performed well. We said going into January 1 that defense is our team’s top (priority). As dry as the film sessions get, as tedious, as repetitive as it gets, we’re going to continue to look at it and try to improve in the limited practice time that we have."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (16-23): Defense isn't the only issue plaguing Orlando, which topped out at 95 points in its last three games. The Magic shot 37.8 percent from the floor on Sunday against a Lakers team that ranks last in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense. "This team doesn’t pass the ball instinctually very well," Vogel told reporters. "We preach it all the time and we show them situations where they can improve. We show flashes where we’re making a real, genuine effort and we look good. And then it leaves us, for whatever reason."

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (26-14): Paul reached 8,000 career assists in Sunday's win and reached 15,000 points and 8,000 assists in 806 career games, faster than all but Magic Johnson (765) and Oscar Robertson (784) in NBA history. "In today’s world, so much is talked about that what he’s doing gets lost,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters of Paul. "He’s one of the greatest to ever play the game. I don’t even think people appreciate it a lot, but he is. You recognize that. I did from afar, when I was in Boston, and then coaching him, you realize just how clever and smart he is." Paul committed just four turnovers to go with his 30 assists in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers G Austin Rivers (illness) sat out Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Magic PF Aaron Gordon had a string of four straight games scoring in double figures come to an end when he managed two points on 0-of-5 shooting Sunday.

3. Paul recorded 16 points and 10 assists in Los Angeles' 113-108 win at Orlando on Dec. 14.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Magic 91