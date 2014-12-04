Hot-shooting Clippers blow out Magic

LOS ANGELES -- The reason for the Los Angeles Clippers’ improvement isn’t complicated, according to coach Doc Rivers said.

“The ball is going in the basket for us,” Rivers said after the Clippers pounded the Orlando Magic 114-86 Wednesday night at Staples Center. “They are sharing the ball. When we looked at our analytics for the season, it said that we were shooting poorly against uncontested shots. Now we are making our uncontested shots. I think that we are getting better shots and making them.”

Forward Blake Griffin had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, leading the Clippers to their sixth consecutive win.

Shooting guard J.J. Redick scored 20 points, and point guard Chris Paul added 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for the Clippers (13-5). Forward Matt Barnes, the only Los Angeles starter to play in the final period, finished with 17 points.

“Blake is playing better; Chris is playing more aggressive,” Rivers said. “I think everything starts with Chris and Blake. They have found a very great rhythm. From that, everyone is getting great shots. When J.J. plays well, it means that the ball is really moving. He is the one guy that needs the ball to move to get a good shot.”

It didn’t hurt that the Clippers had a little extra pep in their step.

“Being aggressive and coming out ready,” said Griffin, who converted nine of 16 shots from the floor. “We played well, and everybody had a lot of energy.”

Forward Tobias Harris led the Magic (7-14) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Orlando, which was coming off a one-point defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, fell for the sixth time in seven games.

“That (Clippers) team has been playing well since they played us at our place,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said, referring to a 114-90 romp by Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at Orlando.

The Clippers, who never trailed, raced to a 15-point lead less than five minutes into the contest behind Redick and Griffin. The Magic made runs, but Los Angeles turned back each one before blowing the game open in the third quarter.

“We were playing exactly how we should play,” Griffin said. “No matter if we are scoring or not, we are moving the ball. It never really sticks. Defensively, everybody is there for each other.”

Redick scored 17 first-half points by hitting six of seven shots from the floor, including three of four 3-point attempts, to stake the Clippers to a 57-44 lead at intermission. Griffin had 15 points at the break.

Both teams struggled on foul shots in the first half. The Magic fared better on their field-goal shooting than they did from the line. Orlando hit four of 13 free throws (30.8 percent), with guard Elfrid Payton being the biggest offender, bricking seven of eight. Payton also shot consecutive air balls from the foul line. Orlando shot 45 percent from the floor before halftime.

The Clippers sank 11 of 17 free throws (64.7 percent) in the half while making 55.3 percent of their field goals.

For the game, Los Angeles hit 53.8 percent of its shots compared to 41.8 percent for Orlando.

“You have to tip your hat to them; they’re a good club,” said Orlando forward Channing Frye, who managed just six points in 26 minutes. “They’re built to be contenders. We battled, but tonight we didn’t stop them from doing anything. They just took advantage of us.”

The Magic played without center Nikola Vucevic, who missed his second game in a row due to back spasms. Kyle O‘Quinn started in Vucevic’s spot, but O‘Quinn was ejected at 5:54 of the second quarter after committing a flagrant-2 foul on Griffin.

“I didn’t really see much; I closed my eyes,” Griffin said. “Honestly, I didn’t think it was a flagrant-2. I didn’t think it was anything vicious.”

NOTES: Orlando coach Jacque Vaughn said PG Victor Oladipo is starting to play better after missing the first nine games of the season due to a injuries. Oladipo, the second overall pick of the 2013 draft, scored 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting Tuesday in the Magic’s 98-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors, then added 11 points Wednesday in Los Angeles. “I think he is slowly getting into a comfortable position being on the floor,” Vaughn said. “This is a guy that had an MCL injury and a facial fracture. That just sounds uncomfortable. So, I think overall he is just finding himself and understanding how to play with his teammates.” ... The Magic visit the Utah Jazz on Friday night. ... The Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.