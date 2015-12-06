Crawford’s 32 propel Clippers past Magic

LOS ANGELES -- Jamal Crawford figured he was headed for a big night.

“Usually, when I hit my first shot over the course of my life, I usually have pretty good games, for the most part,” Crawford said. “It kind of settles things down. So when I got the two fouls, I was like, ‘Oh, man.'”

Crawford recovered from picking up two fouls in the opening three minutes, scoring a game-high 32 points and guiding the Los Angeles Clippers past the Orlando Magic 103-101 on Saturday night at Staples Center.

Crawford, who scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, connected on 10-of-19 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3 pointers. Forward Blake Griffin had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Clippers snapped the Magic’s five-game winning streak.

“We want to use the momentum from a win like this,” Griffin said. “Just the way we won, guys just stepped up and we got stops down the stretch.”

Forward Wesley Johnson came off the bench to score 21 points and grab seven rebounds and center DeAndre Jordan produced 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers (11-9). Those four produced all but seven of the Clippers’ points.

Guard Victor Oladipo scored 24 points and guard Elfrid Payton added 21 points and eight assists for the Magic (11-9). Oladipo bumped knees with Crawford in the fourth quarter, but club officials don’t expect to miss any playing time.

“We had bad possession after bad possession after bad possession, but at the same time instead of running Crawford and Johnson off of the line, we closed out short multiple times tonight,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles said. “We had a 10-point lead and we had so many bad possessions, one right after another. It was hard to recover from.”

The Clippers were without point guard Chris Paul, who missed his second straight game with an inflamed rib cartilage, and shooting guard J.J. Redick, out with a right ankle sprain suffered in Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.

In their absence, Crawford and Johnson provided a shooting exhibition behind the 3-point stripe, combining to hit 12 of 21. The Magic managed six 3-pointers as a team.

“I work on my shot a lot,” said Crawford, who entered Saturday’s game with a .257 shooting percentage on 3-pointers and only .356 overall. “On days off, I‘m shooting. I noticed two things I was doing too much. I was off-balance a lot more. And then, I was thinking too much. My teammates and coaches hate when I play with hesitation because that way it’s like you’re blocking your own shot.”

Olidipo’s jumper gave Orlando an 89-77 cushion with 9:16 left in the game, but Los Angeles came back. Crawford’s 3-pointer allowed the Clippers to take a 97-96 lead with 3:02 left. They never trailed again.

“I think we showed a lot of character,” Crawford said.

Orlando forward Jason Smith’s putback with 50.5 seconds remaining cut the deficit to one again. However, forward Tobias Harris, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, missed a contested off-balance jumper with 12.9 seconds left.

Crawford converted one of two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining for a 102-100 lead. Guard Austin Rivers hit one of two free throws to make it a three-point edge.

Payton hit the first of two free throws and intentionally missed the second to give Orlando a chance, but the Clippers gained possession when the ball bounced out of bounds.

Crawford sparked a 14-4 run by scoring seven points midway through the second quarter, including a four-point play with 5:16 left, for a 44-35 advantage. Orlando cut the gap to one before the Clippers took a 53-50 lead at the break.

Crawford scored 10 points in the second, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Overall, Los Angeles shot 45.1 percent from the field compared with 44.4 percent for the Magic.

“They turned up their defense in the fourth quarter and we basically had no answer,” said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who managed just seven points and no assists in more than 16 minutes. “We had like six or seven straight bad (possessions) offensively.”

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers is hopeful that injured PG Chris Paul (inflamed rib cartilage) and SG J.J. Redick (right ankle sprain) are available for the start of the team’s five-game road swing that begins Monday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. “With J.J., I‘m a little bit more optimistic. He even tried to kind of talk (the trainers) into letting him play today, which is not going to happen,” Rivers said before Saturday’s game. ... Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan averaged 15.9 rebounds in previous games against the Magic, the most by any player since the 2013-14 season. ... Former Orlando G Anfernee Hardaway scored 38 points in a 114-105 Magic win over the Clippers in L.A. on this date 20 years ago.