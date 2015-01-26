Preview: Magic at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies look to enhance their best start in franchise history when the struggling Orlando Magic pay a visit Monday night. The Grizzlies has won six of their last seven contests, including a 106-96 victory at Orlando on Jan. 16, and limited the last two opponents to an average of 84.5 points. The Magic coughed up a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s 106-99 loss to Indiana for their fifth straight defeat and attempt to snap a seven-game skid against Memphis.

It will be a battle of two of the best centers in the league when Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic meets Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies. Gasol recorded 12 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in their meeting earlier this month, while Vucevic scored 18 and is averaging 26.6 points over the last eight games. Memphis forward Zach Randolph has registered eight straight double-doubles since returning from an injury and boasts 24 on the season – two fewer than Vucevic.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-32): Vucevic produced another solid effort with 27 points in the loss to Indiana, but the Magic have allowed an average of 116 per game during their current losing streak. Coach Jacque Vaughn inserted rookie forward Aaron Gordon into the starting lineup Sunday and he provided the Magic some solid defensive presence along with nine points, but the Pacers scored 31 in the fourth quarter. Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton is averaging 13.6 points and 9.4 assists over the last five games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (31-12): Jeff Green, who was acquired from Boston earlier this month, has given the Memphis offense a big boost while averaging 13.8 points in six games – including 21 versus Orlando. Gasol leads the team in scoring (19.1) while Randolph contributes 16.7 points and a team-high 12 boards per contest. Point guard Mike Conley (17.7 points, team-best 5.8 assists) missed the first game with the Magic with an ankle injury and Beno Udrih filled in nicely with 15 points and one turnover.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis SG Courtney Lee, who started his career with the Magic, is second in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (46.3).

2. Orlando SG Victor Oladipo has scored at least 18 points in seven of the last 11 games and is averaging 20.8 in January.

3. Grizzlies veteran SG Vince Carter scored 13 in the victory over Philadelphia on Saturday – his first double-figure output since Dec. 26.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 108, Magic 96