Preview: Magic at Hawks

The Orlando Magic find themselves on the wrong end of a pair of bad streaks as they face the host Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Magic have lost five consecutive road games to open the season, and have dropped their last nine games to the Hawks. Orlando comes in fresh off a 104-96 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, while Atlanta will try to rebound after falling apart in the fourth quarter of a heartbreaking 94-87 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Atlanta small forward Kyle Korver in this one, as he looks to shoot his way one step closer to league history. Korver has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 87 consecutive games, leaving him just two shy of equaling the NBA record set by Dana Barros. He won’t get much help in that regard from the Magic, who have limited opposing teams to just 34.8 percent from beyond the arc - one of the lowest marks in the league.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), SportsSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (4-9): Orlando received a major boost in the loss to the Suns, as forward Tobias Harris made his season debut after sitting out more than a month of action with a high ankle sprain. Harris, who came out of nowhere last season to average 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in 27 games, finished 3-of-8 for six points in just over 16 minutes against Phoenix. When asked about rebuilding chemistry with teammates, Harris told the Orlando Sentinel: “That’s the nature of the game. We’re going to have to adapt to different things that are going on during the season.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (8-6): Atlanta is bemoaning its fourth-quarter collapse against the Celtics, in which it was outscored 30-13 in the final period to lose at home for just the second time this season. Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer had plenty of ammunition when asked what he thought his team needed to do better. “We didn’t force the issue enough,” he told reporters. “We didn’t get to the paint enough. We didn’t get to the basket enough, and when we did, we didn’t finish. We need more of all of that.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jeff Teague’s 19 points led six players in double figures as Atlanta beat Orlando 104-94 back on Nov. 9.

2. Harris averages 5.5 points and six rebounds in two career games against the Hawks.

3. With a 3-pointer against the Magic, Korver can tie Barros’ record Wednesday night in Houston.

PREDICTION: Hawks 97, Magic 90