Preview: Magic at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be pulling themselves out of a funk that saw them drop 10 of 11 games and will try to pick up their third consecutive win when they host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Hawks overcame a 20-point deficit in a 114-110 win at Milwaukee on Friday and saw it as a big step in the right direction.

"(Kent) Bazemore said at halftime, this could be a turnaround for our season," Tim Hardaway Jr. told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It just shows with the resiliency in this locker room and playing for each other, it’s at an all-time high right now. We need it more than ever after having that tough stretch." Atlanta scored 40 points in the third quarter to help overcome the 64-44 halftime deficit and will need all the momentum it can find with four road games in the next six after finishing up with Orlando on Tuesday. The Magic can't seem to figure out what kind of team they are after following up a three-game winning streak with a three-game slide. "We start improving on the offensive end – I’ve been doing this (coaching in the NBA) a long time – it seems like when the ball starts going in, the (defense drops off)," Orlando coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "It’s natural instinct – and it drives coaches crazy – but when you are scoring easier, you tend to have slippage on the defensive end."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (10-15): Orlando allowed 95 or fewer points in four straight games before starting to see the defense slip in a 124-116 win at Washington on Dec. 6. The Magic lost the last three games by an average of 19.7 points and surrendered at least 109 points in each setback. "Definitely our defense has taken a step back," Orlando point guard D.J. Augustin told reporters. "I don’t know if it’s because of our offense, but I just know that we have to do a better job. We all have to do our jobs and communicate to help each other on defense so we can turn things around."

ABOUT THE HAWKS (12-12): Paul Millsap was part of the second-half charge on Friday and finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double in three games since returning from a hip injury. "We hope so. We have to take care of business Tuesday," forward Paul Millsap told the Journal Constitution when asked if the win could propel the team moving ahead. "Get another win and keep building off the last game we’ve had. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get better like we did (Friday)." Point guard Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 33 points in the win and is 7-of-14 from 3-point range in the last five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks SG Kyle Korver is averaging 10.3 points on 10-of-25 shooting in three games since moving to a reserve role.

2. Magic C Nikola Vucevic (back) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. The Southeast Division rivals split four meetings last season, with Orlando taking the last two.

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, Magic 101