Hawks win eighth straight game

ATLANTA -- The hottest team in the Eastern Conference was ice cold and frustrated.

The Orlando Magic looked poised to snap the Atlanta Hawks’ eight-game winning streak. Hawks’ forward Paul Millsap had other ideas.

Millsap scored 23 points, rallying the Hawks back from a 12-point deficit in the second half and leading them to an 87-81 victory over the Magic on Friday at Philips Arena.

The Hawks’ nine-game winning streak is their longest since opening the 1997-98 season with 11 straight victories. Atlanta won despite a season-low scoring output and a dreadful shooting stretch that began in the second quarter and extended into the third quarter.

“Give our guys credit for finding a way to win a tough game,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We weren’t very good offensively. We weren’t very efficient. We had guys come in off the bench and kind of change the energy, change the defense. That’s what our group is about as a team. It takes a group, and different nights, it’s different people. Tonight was a good way to find a win.”

Atlanta (16-5) led 81-73 with three minutes to play after a steal and layup by point guard Jeff Teague. Orlando got back within two on a driving layup by guard Victor Oladipo with 20 seconds to play, but Teague made a pair of clinching free throws as the Hawks improved to 10-2 at home.

Oladipo led the Magic (9-16) with 21 points, and guard Evan Fournier added 18.

“It just seems like we’re losing in every way possible,” Oladipo said.

The Magic opened the second half with a 17-5 run to take a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter. Fournier and Oladipo hit 3-pointers during the run.

The Hawks looked flat and sluggish. Millsap provided the spark with a pair of 3-pointers, and forward DeMarre Carroll completed a three-point play off a breakaway layup that trimmed the Magic lead to 64-59 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

Two minutes later, forward Al Horford hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 64-64 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Runs are going to happen throughout the course of a game,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We have to focus on 48 minutes of play. We can’t afford to have one minute where we have a lapse or lose our concentration.”

Horford finished with 17 points, and Teague added 13 points.

Fournier made his presence felt on both ends of the floor for the Magic. The second-year man from France hounded Atlanta sharp-shooter Kyle Korver on defense and sparked Orlando’s push in the third quarter. Korver was held to just six points on 2-of-5 shooting and did not attempt a free throw.

“Evan played well on both ends of the floor,” Vaughn said. “(He had) the task of chasing Kyle Korver around and (was) still able to do something on the offensive end of the floor. I think Kyle had one three-ball off an offensive rebound and one off a pin-down, so excellent defense by Evan tonight.”

“We needed a game like this where things weren’t falling on the offensive end,” Teague said. “You don’t want to string together too many ugly ones in a row. We’ve had a couple now. Our energy has been a little low.”

Both teams were crisp at the start. Horford hit his first four shots, fueling a hot shooting start from the Hawks. Atlanta shot 63.2 percent in the first quarter and led 29-26. But the Hawks cooled off in the second quarter, shooting just 18.2 percent.

Forward Tobias Harris, the Magic’s leading scorer, didn’t make his first field goal until late in the second quarter. He hit a corner 3-pointer and followed it up with an elbow jumper, and Fournier knocked down a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the half to tie the score 40-40 at intermission.

Atlanta made just one of 13 3-pointers in the first half, but finally found its rhythm in the second half behind Millsap.

“We talked before the game about being able to react to (Millsap) and what he does,” Vaughn said. “They hit eight 3-pointers in the second half, and that was the difference.”

The two teams will meet again Saturday in Orlando.

NOTES: Atlanta C Pero Antic was out with the flu. Antic also has been ruled for Saturday’s game against the Magic. ... Orlando C Nikola Vucevic was out with a lower back strain. Vucevic has missed six straight games but is said to be improving. ... The Hawks’ nine-game winning streak is their longest since they won 11 in a row during the 2011-12 season. ... Hawks G Kyle Korver has made 37 consecutive free throws. He needs 11 more to break the franchise record of 47, set by Tom McMillen in 1978-79. ... This was the first meeting this season between the two teams. Orlando and Atlanta split last season’s four meetings. ... Referees were James Capers, Mitchell Ervin and Eric Lewis.