Hawks defeat Magic for third straight win

ATLANTA -- The first half of Friday’s game with Orlando won’t be one that Atlanta guard Jeff Teague will keep on his video highlight reel. No points. Two turnovers. Sixteen minutes of ineffective play.

“It was a bad half of basketball,” Teague said.

But things changed in the second half. Teague looked more like an NBA All-Star, scoring 17 points, including four key free throws down the stretch, to lead the Hawks to a 95-88 win over Orlando.

“I think Jeff just thought it was time for him to have a good half,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Teague was 0-for-6 from the field in his scoreless first half, but found the range in the second half. He wound up making 6 of 8 in the second half, including a clutch floater with 44 seconds left that gave Atlanta a five-point lead it would not relinquish. Teague was 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final two minutes and added seven assists.

“Jeff probably had a few turnovers in the first half and had a few tough breaks,” Budenholzer said. “He made his attacks to the basket, getting to the rim and finishing, hitting those free throws at the end. That’s the Jeff Teague we’ve seen a lot of this year.”

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Hawks

Atlanta (46-12) also got 20 points from forward Paul Millsap, 17 points and 13 rebounds from center Al Horford and 15 points and eight rebounds from forward DeMarre Carroll.

“I haven’t been as aggressive getting in the lane these last couple of games,” Teague said. “I thought tonight was a game I needed to be a little more aggressive and try to get in the lane and make plays.”

Orlando (19-41) was led by center Nikola Vucevic, who scored 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting and had 15 rebounds. The Magic also got 19 points and six assists from guard Victor Oladipo, 15 points from forward Tobias Harris and 10 points from forward Channing Frye.

Atlanta has won three straight and lowered its magic number for clinching a playoff spot to four. The Hawks picked up their league-leading 27th home win.

It looked like Atlanta would run away with the game early. After Orlando opened with a 3-pointer, the Hawks scored 19 straight points to take a 16-point lead. The Hawks made their first eight field-goal attempts, with Millsap hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points during the stretch.

“The first quarter was great,” Budenholzer said. “The defense and ball movement, the spacing, the ball going in the basket was obviously a good way to start the game.”

But Orlando began to peck away and the Atlanta shooters began to cool off. Atlanta made only 8 of 32 (25 percent) after its hot start. Led by Harris, who had 12 in the half, and Oladipo, who scored 10 in the half, the Magic tied the game at 40-40 and led 45-42 at halftime.

“We made it a game and gave ourselves a chance,” Orlando coach James Borrego said. “The disappointing thing was the start to the game. That first six minutes we gave up 23 points and had to take two timeouts. We’ve got to get off to better starts.”

The game stayed close throughout the third quarter until Atlanta regained command when guard Dennis Schroder and Carroll connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Hawks a 76-67 lead.

“I think that (second quarter) took a lot out of us, trying to climb all the way back into the game,” Orlando guard Willie Green said. “They made a run in the third quarter and we just never could get back even or up one or two. That’s what happens when you get yourself down by that many points.”

Atlanta led 76-67 at the end of three quarters when guard Kent Bazemore emerged from a scramble and scored on a drive with two seconds left.

Bazemore later hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left that gave the Hawks another 10-point lead, but the Magic would not go away. Orlando cut the lead to 87-84 on a 3-pointer by Harris with 2:00 left.

Atlanta made 14 3-pointers, two shy of matching its season high. Millsap had four and Carroll had three.

“They moved the ball, they share the ball, they’re a very good offensive team,” Borrego said. “They challenge you every single possession. ”

NOTES: Inactive for Orlando were G Evan Fournier and F Aaron Gordon, who has a sprained right ankle. Inactive for Atlanta were G Thabo Sefolosha and G John Jenkins. Sefolosha (right calf strain) suffered his injury on Jan. 30 against Portland and has missed 10 games. He is expected to miss another 2-4 weeks. ... The Hawks will unveil a statue of Dominique Wilkins on March 6 when they play Cleveland. ... Atlanta plays again Saturday at Miami. Orlando returns home on Sunday for a game against Charlotte. ... The time for Orlando’s March 18 game at Dallas, which will be shown nationally by ESPN, has been changed to 8 p.m. ET.