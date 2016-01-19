Defense guides Hawks past Magic

ATLANTA -- Coach Mike Budenholzer said last week he was searching for a magic pill to cure his Atlanta Hawks of their inconsistency. A visit from the struggling Orlando Magic was the perfect medicine Monday.

Forward Al Horford paced a balanced Atlanta attack, and the Hawks put away the Magic in a 98-81 win during a Martin Luther King Day matinee at Philips Arena.

Horford led six Hawks in double figures with 15 points, and forward Paul Millsap added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Jeff Teague scored 14 points, including a layup and 3-pointer in the third quarter that helped stave off an Orlando challenge.

Atlanta never trailed, shot 51.3 percent from the floor and surrendered a season-low 81 points.

“I thought it was a pretty consistent effort, consistent defense from our group,” Budenholzer said. “At different times, the offense wasn’t as pretty. I think it’s a good win for us.”

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Hawks

Orlando was coming off an overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday in a game played in London. The Magic looked sluggish from the beginning of the 5 p.m. tip in Atlanta.

“We played sort of listless,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles said.

Forward Aaron Gordon had 18 points off the bench to lead the Magic, who have faded since a strong December. Point guard Elfrid Payton added 16 points, and center Nikola Vucevic added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic (20-20). Vucevic recorded his 16th double-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough.

The Hawks (25-17) won easily despite 17 turnovers. A strong effort from the bench helped. Reserve forward Mike Scott scored 12 points, and forward Thabo Sefolosha and center Tiago Splitter each added 10 points off the bench.

“The bench has been really good,” Budenholzer said. “It was good to see the starters play well, and I think the bench has been coming with some great energy.”

The Hawks controlled the first half and led 51-38 at halftime. The Hawks’ bench, sparked by eight points each from Scott and Splitter, outscored the Magic’s reserves 26-12 in the first half.

Orlando halved the deficit early in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers by Payton and one from guard Evan Fournier. However, the Hawks answered quickly with 3-pointers from Teague and guard Kyle Korver.

Orlando’s surprising hot start has simmered in 2016. The Magic were 19-13 on Dec. 30, but they have lost three straight and seven of eight overall. They have been hampered by injuries, especially in the backcourt.

“Our defense was terrible again,” Skiles said. “(On offense) we were doing a lot of catching and holding instead of beating people off the dribble. Overall, we looked very slow out there on both ends. When you do that against a team like that, you’re going to get beat.”

Just as Payton returned from a four-game absence caused by an ankle bone bruise, shooting guard Victor Oladipo sustained a knee sprain and missed Monday’s game. Without Oladipo, the Magic shot 34.5 percent from the floor.

“Effort-wise, altogether we just weren’t there,” Gordon said.

The Hawks head out for a four-game West Coast road trip, starting Wednesday in Portland.

The Magic return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

NOTES: Orlando SG Victor Oladipo was inactive because of a knee sprain. Oladipo was hurt while taking a charge in Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors in London. ... The Hawks are tied with the Washington Wizards for fewest rebounds per game in the league, averaging 40.4. ... Magic coach Scott Skiles, who has been battling an illness, missed Sunday’s practice, but he was with the team Monday. ... Atlanta recalled G Lamar Patterson and C Edy Tavares from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League. ... Magic PG Elfrid Payton returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 2 and scored a team-high 16 points. Payton, who missed four games with ankle bruise, came off the bench in the Magic’s loss Thursday.