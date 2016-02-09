Magic beat Hawks -- again

ATLANTA -- Beaten on a shot at the buzzer by center Nikola Vucevic at Orlando on Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks suffered an even more disheartening loss to the Magic in the rematch Monday night.

Orlando, down by 20 points in the first quarter, forced overtime with a 13-point, fourth-quarter comeback and defeated Atlanta 117-110 behind 28 points and 12 rebounds from Vucevic.

All except three of Vucevic’s points came after halftime and he made 11 of 16 shots while tying his season high in points. He also had six assists.

“He got real aggressive,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “You could see it. He was taking it to the paint. His jumper was going down. It was a good sign. It’s progress to shake off a bad half and dominate the second. He was dominant out there.”

The Magic never trailed in overtime and forward Evan Fournier put the victory away on a 3-pointer with 31.8 seconds left after the Hawks (30-24) drew to within two points.

Orlando (23-28) had won just two of its previous 17 games before sweeping the back-to-back with the Hawks, who already have more losses this season than they had all of last season.

“It’s tough for all of us,” said center Al Horford, who led the Hawks with 27 points. “We’ve had this problem all year where we get up and give up leads. It’s hard to take.”

Down by 11 points after three quarters, the Magic used a 10-0 run to erase a 13-point deficit and went up 101-100 on a 3-pointer by rookie forward Mario Hezonja with 14.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

Forward Paul Millsap went 1-for-2 at the foul line with 11.2 seconds left to tie it and the Hawks got the ball back with 1.2 seconds to play after a Magic miss. Millsap’s potential game-winning jumper on an inbounds play came after time had expired.

“This is, unfortunately, how are season has been,” said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team won 60 games last season to claim the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. “We made a couple of mental mistakes, focus mistakes. We just have to be better. It was a tough loss.”

Guard Elfrid Payton had 20 points and seven of the season-best 37 assists for Orlando, which placed six players in double figures.

“Our defense picked back up and it carried over to our offense,” Payton said. “We were getting stops and then we were able to get out and run.”

Millsap had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Jeff Teague added 21 points.

Down by 14 in the first quarter at Orlando, the Hawks were up 28-8 after eight minutes a day later after making 10 of their first 16 shots, including all three attempts from behind the 3-point arc.

“I think we came out early with the right focus,” Horford said. “I felt like we were playing hard. We were doing the right things.”

Atlanta led 30-18 at the end of the first quarter behind six assists by Millsap, and it led 54-41 at intermission as Horford had 13 first-half points on 6-for-9 shooting. Teague went 3-for-4 on 3-point attempts and had 11 points at the break.

Backup center Jason Smith, who finished with 14 points, helped keep the Magic in the game with 10 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting.

“Jason gave us a spark,” Skiles said.

The Magic got within seven points in the third quarter behind 12 points in the period from Vucevic before Millsap hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Atlanta an 83-72 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Then came the comeback and eventually the overtime win.

“With the slide we’ve been on, it would have been very easy (to give up),” Payton said. “But this (win) says a lot about the players in here. Everybody has a lot of fight.”

NOTES: F Tobias Harris, the Magic’s fourth-leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, missed his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. He was hurt colliding with C Nikola Vucevic on Friday. ... Hawks backup C Tiago Splitter sat out his fifth game in a row and the team will get a second opinion on his ailing right hip. He missed seven games earlier this season with the injury and will be sidelined at least until after the All-Star break. ... Hawks rookie C Edy Tavares was assigned to a seventh stint in the NBA Development League. He is expected to play two games for Austin.