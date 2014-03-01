Preview: Magic at Heat

The Miami Heat are not settling for the second seed in the Eastern Conference while running off six straight victories to close within two games of the Indiana Pacers. The Heat look to extend that run when the Orlando Magic visit on Saturday night with the worst road record in the league and an eight-game losing streak against Miami. LeBron James returned from a one-game absence, wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, and scored 31 as the Heat pounded New York 108-82 on Thursday.

James has scored at least 30 in five straight contests, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind his seven-game run last February. The Heat have won their last three outings by a total of 62 points and triumphed in all three against the Magic this season, the closest being a 101-99 victory at Miami in November. Orlando is 4-27 away from home after snapping a 16-game road slide at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SunSports (Miami), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (18-42): Leading scorer Arron Afflalo (19.7), who scored 30 against Miami earlier this season, is doubtful with an ankle injury which has kept him out of the last three contests. Rookie Victor Oladipo continues to shine, averaging 21 points over the last four contests with a pair of double-doubles, and has averaged 17.7 points against the Heat. Tobias Harris is averaging 14.4 points overall, Oladipo 14 and center Nikola Vucevic (13.9 points, team-best 10.8 rebounds) is also a major contributor.

ABOUT THE HEAT (41-14): Dwyane Wade has made 35-of-59 shots from the field in four games since the All Star break and has averaged 23.3 points over the last three, but he said it’s the other side of the court that has been the key. “When our defensive pressure, our rotations and everything is on point, it’s an easier way to play the game for us,” Wade told the Miami Herald, “and it obviously makes the offensive end so much easier.” James is averaging 27 points overall, Wade 18.9 and Chris Bosh scores 16.9.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando G Jameer Nelson is three rebounds shy of 2,000 in his career after grabbing six Wednesday.

2. Bosh has made 45 from 3-point range - 24 more than he ever has drained in a single season and equaling the previous four years combined.

3. The Magic are 0-29 when being outrebounded and 0-6 on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Heat 110, Magic 95