Preview: Magic at Heat

A deep slump at the worst time of the season has all but assured that the Miami Heat will miss the playoffs entering Monday’s home game against the Orlando Magic. Miami is two games out of eighth place with two games to play and needs both the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers to collapse to maintain a remote chance.

The Heat were in position to grab an Eastern Conference berth before losing six of their last seven games. “Nobody needs to feel sorry for any of us,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “This is what you sign up for in this business.” Orlando is coming off an 80-79 loss to the New York Knicks in which the teams set a dubious NBA record by combining for just 15 points in the second quarter. The Magic tallied seven points in the quarter on 3-of-19 shooting and committed seven turnovers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (25-55): Guard Victor Oladipo scored 21 points against the Knicks but it was due more to hoisting up 25 shots (making eight) than being efficient. Oladipo is shooting just 35.8 percent over the last five games, beginning with a 4-of-19 effort against Minnesota on Apr. 3. Center Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 13 rebounds against New York after going three straight games without a double-double.

ABOUT THE HEAT (35-45): Miami guard Dwyane Wade had a philosophical view after Saturday’s loss to Toronto all but sealed Miami’s playoff fate. “It’s unfortunate but it’s a part of life,” Wade told reporters. “But I’m proud of every guy who came in here, from the D-League, from China, wherever they were and represented the Heat the right way this year.” Wade scored 30 points in the loss against the Raptors and has tallied 24 or more in three of the past five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won 11 of the past 12 meetings.

2. Heat C Hassan Whiteside is averaging 17.5 points and 17 rebounds over the last two contests.

3. Orlando PG Elfrid Payton is 5-of-14 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 103, Magic 100