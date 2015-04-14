Heat remain in playoff race with win over Magic

MIAMI -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra walked into the postgame news conference after his team kept his slim playoff hopes alive and offered a classic film line.

“So you’re saying there’s a chance ...,” Spoelstra cracked.

That sums up the Heat’s position after the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions earned a 100-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Miami was led by center Hassan Whiteside, who had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. He made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and four of five from the line.

He also helped hold Magic center Nikola Vucevic to three points. In his three previous games against Miami this season, Vucevic averaged 28.3 points. But on this night, Vucevic made just one of seven shots from the floor in 19 minutes.

Orlando was led by shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who had 30 points.

Entering Monday, the Heat’s hopes for a seventh straight playoff berth required not only for Miami to win out -- against Orlando on Monday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday -- but also for the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets to lose out.

The Pacers were idle on Monday, but the Heat got help from the Chicago Bulls, who beat the Nets 113-86. The Nets’ loss clinched a playoff spot for the idle Boston Celtics.

Indiana, though, could end the Heat’s season on Tuesday with a home win over the Washington Wizards.

But if the Pacers lose that game, the Heat would still be alive until at least Wednesday, the final day of the regular season. On that day, Brooklyn plays host to Orlando, and Indiana visits Memphis in a late game.

“The fans deserve 100 percent effort from us,” Whiteside said. “We’re not going to back down or stop playing hard because of the standings. We’re going to try to win as many games as we can. There’s still hope.”

Thanks mainly to Whiteside, the Heat (36-45) scored a season-best 66 points in the paint -- 20 more than Orlando. Miami closed out its regular-season home schedule by earning just its second victory in the past eight games.

“I don’t know what the percentage (of making the playoffs) is now, but it had to go up a couple of ticks,” Spoelstra said.

Orlando (25-56), meanwhile, lost its third straight game on the heels of a three-game win streak.

“We gave a poor defensive effort,” Magic interim coach James Borrego said. “One on one, they beat us too much. We couldn’t stay in front of our man. Our paint was wide open. They were laying it in, getting to the rim at will.”

Playing before their 246th consecutive sold-out home arena, the Heat trailed by three points early but led 33-22 after the first quarter and never relinquished their advantage.

Miami stretched its lead to 57-39 at halftime and kept the same margin in the third, heading into the fourth with an 84-66 advantage.

Orlando, using an 11-0 run, got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, but the Heat prevailed thanks to forward Luol Deng’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Besides Whiteside, Miami was led by shooting guard Dwyane Wade (22 points), Deng (14 points, 10 rebounds) and point guard Goran Dragic (13 points, eight assists).

In addition to Oladipo, the Magic got 26 points and 12 rebounds from forward Tobias Harris, who said his team’s effort in the first half was not good enough.

“(Miami) capitalized in the paint,” Harris said. “I think this whole year, we never got consistency in our play.”

NOTES: Rookie Magic F Aaron Gordon, bothered by a foot injury earlier this season, made just his seventh start and his first since Feb. 9. ... If everyone on the current Heat roster returns next season and remains healthy, the lineup could be formidable: PG Goran Dragic, SG Dwyane Wade, SF Luol Deng, PF Chris Bosh, C Hassan Whiteside and a bench led by F/C Josh McRoberts, G Mario Chalmers and PF/C Chris Andersen. ... Orlando, whose season ends Wednesday at Brooklyn, has improved just slightly from last season’s 23-win total, yet its future looks relatively bright due to young talents such as C Nikola Vucevic, 23, who recently signed a $52 million extension for the next four years; SG Victor Oladipo, 22, and SF Tobias Harris, 21. The Magic also has a lottery draft pick this year. ... Harris, though, will be a restricted free agent after this season.