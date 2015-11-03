Preview: Bulls at Hornets

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start under new coach Fred Hoiberg, but the offense is still trying to catch up to the defense. The Bulls will try to break out on that end when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Chicago squeezed out a 92-87 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday but shot 37.9 percent from the field as Derrick Rose once again struggled with his shot. ”All the games I’ve been playing in, I could care less how I‘m playing, it’s all about conditioning,” Rose, who missed most of training camp after suffering an orbital fracture, told reporters. “… I‘m trying to get people in positions to be successful.” Rose and the Bulls might not need much more offense against the Hornets, who have yet to score more than 94 points in three straight losses to begin the season. Charlotte squandered a fourth-quarter lead in its home opener against Atlanta on Sunday and ended up falling 94-92.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE BULLS (3-1): Chicago is trying to open things up a bit on offense under Hoiberg but is waiting for Rose to get his vision back completely after the fracture. Rose complained of blurred vision several times in the first week and was held to single digits in scoring in back-to-back games over the weekend. ”It seems like (Hoiberg’s) forcing me into how I naturally play,“ Rose said. ”Where I‘m running downhill, I‘m getting into the paint. I‘m able to push the ball, one-man fast break if I want to, but it’s all about my conditioning.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS (0-3): Charlotte attempted a franchise-record 37 3-pointers in Sunday’s loss and is putting up an average of 30.3 in the early going. The offense is changing slightly with Nicolas Batum, Jeremy Lamb and rookie Frank Kaminsky in the mix, but it’s veteran forward Marvin Williams doing the most damage from beyond the arc. Williams went 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Sunday’s loss and has attempted at least five 3-pointers in each of the first three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split four meetings last season, with the Bulls winning once in Charlotte.

2. The Hornets signed Lamb to a three-year, $21 million contract extension on Monday.

3. Chicago F Doug McDermott is 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the first four games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 99, Hornets 91